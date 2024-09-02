WWE Raw preview: The Bash in Berlin fallout edition, new broadcast team

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The new broadcast team of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett debut

-Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat tournament match for a shot at the Intercontinental Title

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Triple Threat tournament match for a shot at the Intercontinental Title

-Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena, which also played host to last night's NXT No Mercy event.