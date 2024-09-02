What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The Bash in Berlin fallout edition, new broadcast team

September 2, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The new broadcast team of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett debut

-Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat tournament match for a shot at the Intercontinental Title

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Triple Threat tournament match for a shot at the Intercontinental Title

-Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena, which also played host to last night’s NXT No Mercy event. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

