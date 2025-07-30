WWE Evolve results (7/30): Vetter’s review of Sean Legacy vs. Keanu Carver, Jamar Hampton vs. Jack Cartwheel, and Bryce Donovan vs. Marcus Mathers

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 22)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed July 30, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so there are maybe 150 or so people present.

* This might be a new taping! We have more screens up in the background.

* We opened with Keanu Carver talking again about how he’s put the WWE ID program “on high alert” because they cost him a title match.

1. Bryce Donovan (w/The Vanity Project) vs. Marcus Mathers. Marcus is wearing new blue-and-purple gear. These guys are both regulars in the New England scene, so I presume they’ve touched before. An intense lockup; Bryce is about 6’2″ and has the size advantage, and he hit a bodyslam. He hit some blows to Mathers’ back and kept him grounded. Mathers hit a dropkick at 3:30 and a fadeaway stunner from the corner for a nearfall.

Donovan hit a powerbomb and a falling forearm for a nearfall. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the face at 5:30. He began hitting running penalty kicks on The Vanity Project while he was on the apron. “That was unwarranted!” Stone shouted. Mathers was distracted by TVP, and it allowed Bryce to hit a Black Hole Slam for the pin. Good action.

Bryce Donovan defeated Marcus Mathers at 6:15.

* Backstage, Sean Legacy asked Timothy Thatcher how he’s feeling, and Thatcher said he’s still sore from last week. Thatcher told Legacy to stay focused on Keanu. He believes in Legacy and thinks he can win.

* We saw Kali Armstrong heading to the ring! She has the women’s title around her waist. She called out Jin Tala. However, Tyra Mae Steele came to the ring instead. They argued; Kali says she doesn’t even know who Tyra is. Jin Tala then came to the ring. All three began to brawl. Gin held the title belt above her head and was booed.

* In the locker room, Chuey Martinez interviewed Jamar Hampton. Jamar said he’s “the top dog in the PC.” He is facing Jack Cartwheel. “Remember, this ain’t gymnastics, it’s Evolve.” It’s Gal then came up to Chuey, and he did some stretches. He hates “Adrenaline Drip.” (The team of Cartwheel and Cappuccino Jones.)

2. Jamar Hampton vs. Jack Cartwheel. They locked up, and Jamar has a big height and overall size advantage. Jack hit a dropkick that turned into a backflip, with him landing on his feet. Nice. He tied up Hampton’s legs, leaned back, and applied a Muta Lock at 3:00. Jack hit a backflip to the floor, then a slingshot splash into the ring for a nearfall. It’s Gal was suddenly at ringside, doing some workout stretches. However, Jack hit his top-rope corkscrew press for the pin. A sharp outing for Cartwheel.

Jack Cartwheel defeated Jamar Hampton at 5:59.

* In a video package, we heard from ID prospect Zara Zakher. She noted she’s small, but she’s standing out. Next week, Carlie Bright faces Wendy Choo, and Kali Armstrong faces Jin Tala.

3. Keanu Carver vs. Sean Legacy. We got the full ring introduction that just makes this feel poignant. Standing switches; Keanu has a big size advantage, and he knocked Legacy down with a shoulder tackle. Sean hit a dropkick. Carver dropped Legacy across the top rope, then hit a fallaway slam at 2:00. On the floor, Legacy pushed Carver into the ring post. He got back into the ring and dove onto Carver. They got back into the ring with Keanu in control. He hit a spear into the corner at 6:00, and Sean sold the pain in his ribs.

Carver missed a Vader Bomb; Sean hit a clothesline that staggered Keanu, then Sean hit a DDT, and they were both down. Legacy hit some Yes Kicks, but Carver powered to his feet. Legacy hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Legacy went to the top rope, but Carver clocked him with a forearm and he got a believable nearfall; I thought that might be it. Sean hit some superkicks to the chest and a 619 move in the corner, then a springboard dropkick for a nearfall. Carver put Legacy on his shoulders and hit a twisting Bulldog Powerslam for the pin. Good action.

Keanu Carver defeated Sean Legacy at 10:36.

Final Thoughts: A strong episode that absolutely flew by. Legacy and Cartwheel have a lot more matches under their belts than their opponents and I think they did a good job of carrying them to quite watchable matches. Now that it’s over, I checked cagematch.net, and Marcus and Bryce had fought three times before, with Mathers 2-0 in singles action. I actually would have thought they might have faced more than that by now. Point being, their familiarity with each other really showed. The women’s segment was okay; I’ll reiterate that I love the confidence that Kali Armstrong is bringing, and she is clearly the female star here.

This was a shorter-than-average episode, coming in at 44 minutes.