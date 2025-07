CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 304)

July 30, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening video opened the show… Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer. Excalibur ran through some of the previously advertised matches and segments…