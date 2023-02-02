WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com
WWE Main Event taping
January 30, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
Report by Dot Net reader Eduardo Saucedo
1. Shelton Benjamin beat Damon Kemp. Benjamin worked as the babyface in the match.
2. Akira Tozawa defeated Tony D’Angelo. Tozawa was the babyface in this match.
Be the first to comment