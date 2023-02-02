What's happening...

WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

February 2, 2023

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WWE Main Event taping
January 30, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
Report by Dot Net reader Eduardo Saucedo

1. Shelton Benjamin beat Damon Kemp. Benjamin worked as the babyface in the match.

2. Akira Tozawa defeated Tony D’Angelo. Tozawa was the babyface in this match.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.