WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Main Event taping

January 30, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

Report by Dot Net reader Eduardo Saucedo

1. Shelton Benjamin beat Damon Kemp. Benjamin worked as the babyface in the match.

2. Akira Tozawa defeated Tony D’Angelo. Tozawa was the babyface in this match.