MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for tonight’s Pro Wrestling TV show

February 2, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Lince Dorado and Microman vs. Delirious and Mini Abismo Negro

-“Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. “FBI” Little Guido and Ray Jaz

-Doctor Dax vs. Vinny Pacifico

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). The MLW Underground show premieres Tuesday on Reelz at 9CT/10ET with a show headlined by Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

