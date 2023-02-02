Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazrian, Rich Swann, and Yuya Uemura vs. “The Design” Deaner, Callihan, Angels, and Kon

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Kushida and Kevin Knight

-Gisele Shaw vs. Savannah Evans

-Crazzy Steve vs. Sheldon Jean

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on The Great Muta. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Aiden Prince vs. Jonathan Gresham. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).