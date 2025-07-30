Powell’s NXT Hit List: Ethan Page vs. Santino Marella for the NXT North American Title, Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights, Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker vs. Jazmyn Nyx

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee: Evans continues to come off as a fun-loving guy who can flip the switch and get serious when the situation calls for it. The match was the best of the night. Lee has taken a bit of a backseat in the NXT storylines lately, but he continues to be one of the best workers on the roster. The flip into a Coast to Coast dropkick by Evans was sensational. All signs point to Evans challenging Oba Femi for the NXT Championship soon, so it was the right move to put him over clean, even though they could have gone with a cheap finish to set up a rematch.

Ethan Page vs. Santino Marella for the NXT North American Championship: Good dumb fun with the legend pushing Page before taking the loss. Santino doesn’t wrestle often, but he holds his own during those limited in-ring appearances. On a side note, what was the point of the Joe Hendry image that flashed a few times during the show and didn’t actually lead to him showing up? I guess no one bothered to say his name?

Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend: Legend continues to improve, and Henley did a good job of making her shine. Nia Jax showing up and attacking Legend was a fun surprise. I like the way Legend mentioned Jax during a promo earlier in the show when she listed wrestlers she eliminated from the Great American Bash battle royal. It served as a nice reminder of their history without tipping off that Jax would show up for revenge.

Tavion Heights vs. Charlie Dempsey: A soft Hit for what turned out to be a double feature. In addition to fighting Dempsey, Heights spent a good portion of the match fighting the necklace that repeatedly kept sliding over his mouth. Anyway, I like everyone involved in the No Quarter Catch Crew as individuals, but the faction was never pushed in a meaningful way. So I was all for Heights going over to seemingly put an end to the faction, at least in its latest form. It will be fun to see how they all do as solo acts.

Jaida Parker vs. Jazmyn Nyx: A soft Hit for a Parker spotlight win. Parker continues to impress, and she finally seems properly cast as a babyface. I’m sure she can play an effective heel, but the fans want to cheer her, so there’s no point in fighting it. Nyx has upside, but the women’s division is crowded.

NXT Misses

Myles Borne: NXT creative continues to book Borne as the guy who says he doesn’t want to be known as the deaf wrestler, yet all they have him do is talk about being deaf. I really want to like Borne. He is talented, he has a good look, and has a hell of a story. But the real money might be in Borne actually leaning into being the guy who won’t stop talking about being deaf and even having him play it up for sympathy while also shaming fans for not supporting him. In other words, heel Borne could be a lot of fun if they can’t get it right with him as a babyface.