WWE Unreal: Powell’s notes on Episode Three – “Worth the Wait”

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the notes I’m taking while watching each episode of the five-part “WWE Unreal” docu-series that is available to stream on Netflix.

-Bianca Belair opened the third episode. She said that after she wore a braid for the first time in the ring, her husband, Montez Ford, told her she had to keep it because people would remember it. She said some people think they use sound effects when she whips people with her braid. She smiled and said it makes a loud noise and leaves a mark, so it’s real.

-Chelsea Green was shown at home with her dogs. She said you don’t always get what you want or deserve in wrestling. She said you get what you get when it is given to you, and you just have to run with it. “But it’s f—ing annoying,” Green said with a laugh. She said she always wanted to be a Diva. She said she takes pride in never wearing the same gear twice. Green described her character as a Karen.

-Green said her role is to provide comedic relief and to sell for the other women. “We’re getting paid a lot of money to look like assholes, I’m okay with that,” she said with another laugh. She showed off the “perfect outfit” for if she gets a WrestleMania match or wins a title. The gear had her face all over it, and she said it doesn’t get more obnoxious than that.

-Green spoke about how all of her friends and family were going to the Survivor Series in her hometown of Vancouver. She said she bought 15 tickets and slowly had to let people know she wasn’t booked for the event.

-Green recalled breaking her arm during her NXT debut match, and then doing it again in 2020. Green said she was released. She said she texted Paul Levesque in 2022 and asked for her job back. Green said Levesque gave it to her, and said he’s the guy who decides the fate of the wrestlers.

-Green said she hoped the creative team would deem her worthy of a championship. She said she could control her attitude and what she looks like, but that’s about it.

-Stephanie McMahon spoke about how hard Green worked and how she worked from the ground up.

-They cut to Green being in a Women’s U.S. Title match on Saturday Night’s Main Event. They showed her having a playful moment with Michael Cole when she said she was trying to find out if she was winning or losing.

-Green said she says yes to everything creatively and will never say no. She said that’s why she thinks she was in the running to become the next Women’s U.S. Champion. Footage aired of Green talking with producer Shane Helms about her match and using a leg drop. Green said she’d never done the move. They showed her practicing it from the middle rope and then saying she just peed herself. Green was shown saying the leg drop felt weird as a finisher.

-Green was shown backstage wearing the gear with her face all over it while she spoke with her sister Tessa, who was then shown watching in the crowd as Green defeated Michin to win the U.S. Title. Footage aired of Stephanie McMahon telling Ed Koskey that she was so happy for Green.

-If you made a prop bet that Paul Levesque would quote Maya Angelou at some point during the series, then congratulations on your big win.

-Charlotte Flair checked in for the first time. She said her parents have called her “Winky” for her entire life. Flair spoke about her brother Reid’s death. “When he died, I took everything that he wanted to be, and he gave me this,” Flair said. She spoke about how you can’t really make mistakes when you’re Ric Flair’s daughter.

-Footage aired of Charlotte suffering a major knee injury, and then being emotional before surgery about missing WrestleMania. Her father was at the hospital with her.

-Creative discussions were shown regarding the women’s Royal Rumble match. Creative team member Ed Koskey pitched the idea of having a double elimination before the final entrant, Chelsea Green, would come out and be named the winner.

-Footage aired of Tiffany Stratton speaking with Charlotte Flair. She said she got called up, and then Flair got hurt, so she was excited to work with her.

-Chelsea Green sat in a makeup chair and showed off a welt on her shoulder from Michin hitting her with a kendo stick. Green also spoke about suffering nose and mouth injuries.

-Charlotte won the Rumble, and they showed the women gathered backstage chanting “Welcome back” for her. Paul Levesque was shown hugging and congratulating Charlotte and praising her for how hard she worked to get to that moment. Flair told him not to make her cry.

-Belair spoke about making all of her own gear. Belair said she and husband Montez Ford met in WWE. She said they dated for a year and got married a year later.

-Michael Hayes raved about Belair, and said she became a conduit to Jade Cargill. Hayes said, unfortunately, Jade got hurt, and he asked What do you do? Hayes said that’s where the story became “Who took Jade out?” Hayes said the audience always loves a whodunnit. They cut to a creative meeting, which included “Road Dogg” Brian James making his first appearance on the show.

-Footage aired of Paul Levesque coaching Jade Cargill, and cautioned her against rushing.

-Raquel Rodriguez led a small prayer circle for the female Elimination Chamber entrants.

-Jade Cargill’s return during the Elimination Chamber match was shown. She entered the Chamber, and it looked like she was going after Liv Morgan, but she turned and attacked Naomi, who was later revealed to be Jade’s mystery attacker. Hayes said it made fans go, “Wait, what?” Hayes said they live for that.

-Belair won the match and was congratulated by Ford with a kiss once she returned to the backstage area. Levesque told her it was “f—ing amazing.” Levesque told producer Shane Helms that the pacing and the understanding of the moment, and not arguing about the moments, “was better than the dudes.” Helms replied, “Their egos are less.” Levesque said there are five women who are great for every guy at the WWE Performance Center. “They’re just way smarter than us,” Levesque said of women (he’s not lying!).

-Belair said her goal is to main event WrestleMania. She said she has won five WrestleMania matches. She said the goal is to always win, and she wants to go undefeated at WrestleMania.

Powell’s POV: At the end of the last episode, I hoped they would dedicate time to the women’s Royal Rumble. They did that and even dedicated this entire episode to female wrestlers. Chelsea Green is always fun, and I loved Koskey’s idea for her winning the Rumble in a fluky manner. I suspect they won’t be using that finish for future Rumble matches now that they gave away the idea here. And for those who don’t watch NXT, Levesque was spot on about the depth of the women’s developmental talent.