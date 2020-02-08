02/08 Anish V’s WWE 205 Live Audio Review: NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Lio Rush vs. Tony Nese in a non-title Triple Threat match, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

Dot Net staffer Anish V reviews WWE 205 Live: NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Lio Rush vs. Tony Nese in a non-title Triple Threat match, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari, and more (8:47)…

Click here to stream or download the February 8 WWE 205 Live audio review.

