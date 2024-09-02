WWE Raw in Denver, Pro Wrestling Boom Live note, Joe E. Legend, Sami Callihan, Doug Williams, Deuce, Jeff Hardy, Mickie James, Athena, Tank Toland, Tracy Smothers, Jay Youngblood, Mad Dog Vachon, Rocco Rock, Bam Bam Bigelow

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Today is the Labor Day holiday in the United States. I will be enjoying the holiday today and then things will return to normal tonight with our Raw coverage.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Bash in Berlin. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns TUESDAY at 1CT/2ET. The show is bumped to Tuesday due to today’s Labor Day holiday. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Bash in Berlin at PWAudio.net.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Denver, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Edmonton, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Chicago. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Joe E. Legend (Joseph Edward Hitchen) is 54 today. He worked as Just Joe in WWE.

-The late Tracy Smothers was born on September 2, 1962. He died of lymphoma at age 58 on October 28, 2020.

-Jay Youngblood (Steven Romero) died on September 2, 1985 at age 30 following a series of heart attacks.

-Deuce/Sim Snuka turned 53 on Sunday.

-Doug Williams turned 52 on Sunday.

-Sami Callihan (Sam Johnston) turned 37 on Sunday.

-The late Mad Dog Vachon (Joseph Maurice Regis Vachon) was born on September 1, 1929. He died at age 84 on November 21, 2013.

-The late Scott “Bam Bam” Bigelow was born on September 1, 1961. He died of a drug overdose on January 19, 2007 at age 45.

-The late Rocco Rock (Ted Petty) was born on September 1, 1953. He died of a heart attack at age 49 on September 23, 2002.

-Tank Toland (John Toland) turned 51 on Saturday. He also worked as James Dick.

-Jeff Hardy turned 47 on Saturday.

-Mickie James turned 45 on Saturday.

-Athena (Adrienne Reese) turned 36 on Saturday. She worked as Ember Moon in WWE.