Wrestling Open “Episode 187 – Summer Stunner” results (7/31): Vetter’s review of “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. “Big Business” Love Doug and TJ Crawford for the Wrestling Open Tag Titles

Wrestling Open “Episode 187 – Summer Stunner”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

July 31, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, “Handyman” Jake Gray, ref Scott Robinson and Eye Black Jack Pasquale provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old venue. Attendance was 175, and it was packed.

* Summer Stunner began on Monday at the Wrestling Open show in Rhode Island. I estimated they drew 250; promoter Drew Cordeiro has announced this week they drew a best-ever 230 in that venue. So, we have more ‘all-star’ type matches tonight, with almost an entirely different roster from the wrestlers who competed Monday. JGeorge announced he has an injured finger, so he has a replacement! It’s Gary Jay!

1. Jay Lyon vs. Gary Jay. Wow; Gary Jay is a top guy from the St. Louis area so he’s far from home for this one. Again, he’s a red-headed Brodie Lee. If Lyon wins, everyone here gets hot chicken! Lyon tackled him and we’re underway. Ref Robinson and Eye Black Jack Pasquale were on commentary for this one. Gary is taller and he hit a spinning blow to the back of Lyon’s head and he took control. Gary got a rollup with a handful of tights for the cheap pin. The fans were bummed… no free chicken!

Gary Jay defeated Jay Lyon at 4:14.

* With the main show now underway, Crockett took over on commentary and was joined by “Handyman” Jake Gray. No Brother Greatness tonight?

2. Sammy Diaz and Mani Ariez vs. DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence. Again, they’ve been telling a story of Sammy being hesitant to trust anyone ever again, after Lucas Chase turned on him at the end of last year. All four brawled at the bell. Crockett said Brother Greatness had car trouble and he wondered if Powers sabotaged it. We finally got to one-on-one, and Georgio hit some spin kicks on Mani. Sammy got in and chopped DJ, and hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 3:00. Mani hit a senton for a nearfall. Powers clotheslined Diaz over the top rope to the floor at 5:30, allowing Mani to attack him. The heels began working over Diaz in their corner.

DJ hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 7:00, then a back suplex for a nearfall. The heels pulled Mani off the apron at 9:30 so he wasn’t there for a tag. Moments later, Mani got the hot tag. Powers ran to his corner, but Lawrence was down and wasn’t available for a hot tag. Mani hit some blows and a standing powerbomb on Powers. Mani hit a Doctor Bomb, then a Death Valley Driver on Powers for a nearfall. DJ fired back with a superkick at 11:30. Sami hit a Doomsday Blockbuster on DJ for a nearfall, but Lawrence made the save. On the floor, Georgio shoved Mani into the ring post. In the ring, Powers got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a cheap pin on Sammy.

DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence defeated Sammy Diaz and Mani Ariez at 12:33.

On Monday’s show in Rhode Island, it will be It’s Gal vs. Anthony Greene, plus Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice vs. Ryan Clancy and Bear Bronson.

3. Joe Ocasio vs. Pedro Dones. Crockett described Ocasio as a “cult leader” for how he has pulled several of the Bio Pro rookies under his wing. Surprisingly, no trainees at ringside, but I expect that to change. They immediately traded punches. Dones backed him into a corner and chopped him. Dones hit a flying headbutt at 2:00. Ocasio hit a flying splash to the mat for a nearfall, and he tied Pedro in the ropes. He hit a fallaway slam at 5:00 and celebrated. He went for a second splash to the mat, but this time Pedro got his knees up. Pedro hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. They fought against the ropes and both tumbled to the floor at 6:30. They brawled and ignored the ref’s count until the ref got to 10! I expected a non-finish here so this wasn’t a surprise.

Pedro Dones vs. Joe Ocasio went to a double count-out at 7:11.

* It’s time for the Discovery Gauntlet. Again, the winner advances to next week’s show, and there is no announced end date for the gauntlet. I saw All Go Nelli (think a really young Kofi, especially with his green trunks) on a June 22 Bio Pro student showcase event, where I wrote “of those 10 (rookies), I’ll say that Nelli looked the most ready for a Wrestling Open debut.”

4. Charles Mason vs. All Go Nelli in the Discovery Gauntlet. Mason attacked at the bell and kept the kid grounded. He stood on Nelli’s hair and pulled on his wrists. He tied Nelli in a crossface, but Nelli grabbed the ropes at 3:00. Mason hit a top-rope doublestomp on the head for a nearfall. Nelli hit a dropkick at 5:00, and they were both down. Nelli hit a jumping uranage, then a springboard tornado DDT for a nearfall. The crowd really wanted a three-count there! Mason raked the eyes, applied a rear-naked choke, and laid back on the mat, and Nelli tapped out. A solid main show debut for the rookie.

Charles Mason defeated All Go Nelli at 6:26 to advance.

5. Brett Mettro vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale. These rookies have been at each other’s throat. Basic brawling. Mettro is wearing Transformers’ “Decepticon” gear that I would have loved when I was 10. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam at 2:30, then a senton. He hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner. Rain Conway was suddenly at ringside and choked Pasquale in the ropes. Mettro hit a back suplex and a TKO stunner for a nearfall at 5:00. Pasquale fired up and hit some running back elbow and a Bulldog Powerslam. Rain hopped on the apron so Pasquale punched him. Pasquale hit a spear on Mettro for a believable nearfall. Mettro accidentally hit Conway! Pasquale immediately rolled up Brett for the pin. Basic but fine.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Brett Mettro at 6:53.

* Shannon Levangie came to the ring. She was out for 15 months after a leg injury, and she just returned a couple weeks ago at Chaotic Wrestling. I’ve noted she is like a shorter, smaller version of Rachael Ellering. She was not dressed to wrestle. She got on the mic and said she’s happy to be back, although the last time she was here, fans booed her out of the building. She admitted she was a brat, but she said she’s changed. “I don’t want to be that person anymore,” she vowed. She wants to prove she is the top dog in the women’s division. The crowd sporadically chanted that “Gabby” is the top dog now.

6. Gabby Forza vs. Cosmic in a submission match. Again, Cosmic has a splash of neon green in her black hair and she’s decent. Gabby has the size and power advantage. Gabby hit a Samoan Drop in the first minute and she went for a Stretch Muffler leg lock. Gabby hit some spears into the corner. Cosmic hit a spin kick to the back of the head at 2:30; she mounted Gabby and punched her. She kicked Gabby in the corner. On the mat, Cosmic tied a leg lock around Gabby’s head, but Forza powered out. Gabby got up and unloaded some forearm strikes.

Cosmic went for a modified Rings of Saturn at 5:00, using her legs to pull Gabby’s arms back. Cosmic tried a Muta Lock. Gabby went back to the Muta Lock. They got up and Gabby hit more forearm strikes. Cosmic hit a spin kick to the head at 7:00. Gabby hit a Bulldog Powerslam, but she missed a Vader Bomb. Gabby hit another Samoan Drop and went back to a Stretch Muffler and she turned it into a modified Boston Crab, and Cosmic tapped out. They filled that time well.

Gabby Forza defeated Cosmic at 8:17.

* Shannon Levangie confronted Gabby on the floor, but then she raised Forza’s arm. So, no fighting tonight, as they headed to the back together.

7. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. “Big Business” TJ Crawford and Love, Doug for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. Is tonight the night that TJ snaps and turns on Doug? No other BB members with Doug and TJ. The crowd chanted “New champs!” at them. The heels came out second, and Baylor again has a brace/harness on his left shoulder. Crawford and Smokes opened. Crockett talked about the issues within Big Business and noted that Brick City has primarily been on the Monday shows and keeping their distance from Crawford. TJ hit a series of kicks on Smokes. Doug tagged in, and BB hit some quick team moves on Ricky.

The heels bailed to the floor at 3:00 to regroup. Back in the ring, Baylor chopped Doug. Crockett said that Swipe Right is now learning from Shawn Michaels and have only become better. SR began working over TJ and kept him grounded and in their corner. TJ finally hit a back suplex at 7:00. Doug got the hot tag and hit some punches on each heel. Crockett reiterated that SR have been champions since Nov. 14, as they grounded Doug. Baylor hit some Sheamus-style blows to the chest at 9:30. “These guys have such frat boy energy,” Crockett said.

TJ got a hot tag at 11:30 and hit a series of kicks. He hit a stunner on Baylor, then a jumping knee on Smokes, and hit a double slam move on both heels for a nearfall. Baylor and Crawford traded forearm strikes while holding onto each other’s left wrist. Doug put Smokes in a Camel Clutch, so Crawford did the same to Baylor! This crowd was going NUTS! Smokes powered out. Baylor hit a neckbreaker over his knee. Baylor hit a spinebuster on Doug for a nearfall at 14:00, but TJ made the save.

Smokes and TJ traded rollups. Crockett noted that Doug wasn’t there for a tag. (uh-oh!) BB hit a team powerbomb move on Smokes for a believable nearfall at 15:30, and we got a “that was three!” chant. TJ shoved Doug! SR immediately hit the Super Swipe (team wind-up uranage) for the pin on Doug. Crockett noted that TJ’s temper just cost Big Business again. The crowd chanted, “Not my champs!” at Swipe Right.

“Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defeated “Big Business” TJ Crawford and Love, Doug to retain the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 15:56.

* The heels left the ring, leaving just Crawford and Doug. The crowd chanted, “Hug it out!” TJ opened his arms for a hug, but Doug shoved him in the chest, turned, and left, and we faded to black. Intrigue!

Final Thoughts: This indy promotion is on fire. The crowds are up, they are consistently telling good stories on shows twice a week, they are bringing in top competitors, using WWE ID prospects, and good-looking up-and-comers. A very good main event, and as I noted, there were certainly hints that TJ’s break from Big Business is coming, sooner rather than later. The Diaz/Ariez tag match was really good for second, and I’ll go with the fun Gabby submission match for third. I figured we’d have a surprise return tonight, too — I thought it was going to be Dezmond Cole, but Shannon Levangie is a welcome addition back to the roster, too. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Friday.