MLW announces French streaming deal, Fusion streaming tonight in France

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release to announce their deal with the Webedia streaming service.

PARIS — Major League Wrestling has signed a content agreement with the French global media and technology company Webedia to broadcast the league’s flagship series MLW FUSION.

MLW FUSION premieres tonight at 21:00 Paris time on the Webedia streaming platform. Webedia will air first-run programming Monday nights on its OTT platform.

“This partnership marks an important step for MLW in France as we team up with an extraordinary partner in Webedia to present the league and its premier content,” said Court Bauer, MLW CEO and Founder. “Major League Wrestling’s content is a must have for all TV platforms, especially to target Millennial sports fans. Webedia is the perfect fit for MLW’s global content strategy.”

Major League Wrestling provides viewers of all ages with an unrivaled collection of new and library content.

Powell’s POV: I’ve written many times that overseas television deals bring in extra revenue for various companies, and the same holds true with overseas streaming agreements. That said, the bigger question for MLW remains what type of domestic agreement they can reach now that they are aligned with the ICM Partners agency.



