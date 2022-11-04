Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact In 60 theme, plus a ratings note

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts Championship

-Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant X Division Title

-Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

-Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Digital Media Championship

Powell’s POV: Last night’s Impact failed to crack the top 150 in Thursday’s cable ratings. Showbuzzdaily.com has been unable to get ratings for shows that fall outside the top 150 in recent weeks, so we may not have access to last night’s numbers.

The X Division Title tournament that will conclude on the Impact Wrestling Over Drive event on November 18. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will not air its usual classic Impact pay-per-view on Thursday afternoon for the second straight week. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Desmond Wolfe (a/k/a Nigel McGuinness). The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).