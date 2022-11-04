11/04 Moore’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey in a tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan, Moose vs. Ace Austin

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey in a tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan, Moose vs. Ace Austin, and more (32:48)…

Click here for the November 4 Impact Wrestling audio review.

