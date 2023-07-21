ROH Death Before Dishonor press release with the updated card for tonight’s pay-per-view

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor issued the following press release to promote tonight’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event.

July 20, 2023 — Ring of Honor (ROH) will present “ROH: Death Before Dishonor” this Friday, Jul 21 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). For the first time, the new WatchROH.com will carry the pay-per-view for subscribers worldwide. A proving ground for some of wrestling’s biggest stars, the highly anticipated event will feature multiple championships on the line and numerous marquee matchups.

The card for “ROH: Death Before Dishonor” includes:

• ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. PAC

• ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

• ROH World Television Title Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Dalton Castle

• 4 Way Tag Team Match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles: The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) (c) vs. The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor)

• ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Mogul Embassy (c) vs. Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Leon Ruffin

• ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

• 6 Man Tag Team Match: The Dark Order vs. The Righteous

• Gravity vs. Komander

*Additional matches may be announced in the lead-up to Friday’s event.

“ROH: Death Before Dishonor” will take place live from the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ, streaming on WatchROH.com and the Bleacher Report app, website, and connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox for $39.99. Fans must complete their purchase via WatchROH.com.

Tickets to the live event can still be purchased here and at the box office at the CURE Insurance Arena. Tickets start at $25, plus fees.

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of Death Before Dishonor starting with the Zero Hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET. The main card begins at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).