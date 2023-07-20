MLW Fusion results (7/20): Powell’s review of Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman in an Opera Cup tournament match, B3cca vs. Billie Starkz

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 174)

Taped April 6, 2023 in New York, New York at Melrose Ballroom

Streamed July 20, 2023 on the MLW YouTube Page and FITE.TV

Fusion opened with Joe Dombrowski narrating a video package on the four-man Opera Cup tournament… The Fusion opening aired… Dombrowski hyped upcoming matches, a top ten wrestler list, and Willie Mack being disrespected by the Bomaye Fight Club… The broadcast team was Joe Dombrowski and Matt Striker…

Ring announcer Mike Falvo handled the introductions for the opening match. B3cca sang as she made her entrance. The broadcast team narrated footage of the unnamed Love, Doug crashing the stage during B3cca’s performance at the Never Say Never event. Billie Starkz made her entrance…

1. B3cca vs. Billie Starkz. The action spilled over to ringside. Striker noted that pro wrestling super fan Vladimir was in the crowd. “Now you know we’ve made it,” Striker said. Back in the ring, B3cca picked up a two count heading into a commercial break. [C]

The following op ten rankings were shown in a graphic crawler while the match continued: 1. Willie Mack 2. Jacob Fatu 3. Alex Hammerstone 4. Rickey Shane Page 5. Davey Boy Smith Jr. 6. Akira 7. Tracy Williams 8. Mance Warner 9. Timothy Thatcher 10. Sam Adonis.

Starkz threw a series of punches. B3cca responded with a nice superkick. Both wrestlers threw simultaneous clotheslines and stayed down on the mat for a moment. Starkz sold a leg injury and bridged with one leg after performing a German suplex, which resulted in a two count.

Starkz went to the ropes. B3cca pulled her down with a head-scissors. B3cca followed up with a TKO for a near fall. Starkz fought back and eventually hit a top rope Swanton Bomb and got the three count.

Billie Starkz beat B3cca.

After the match, a gas mask wearing henchman from The Calling showed up next to the stage and presented Starkz with a box. She opened the box and some type of meat was inside. The live crowd couldn’t see it, so they chanted “What’s in the box?”…

Powell’s POV: A solid match. B3cca’s over the top singing routine doesn’t generate as much heat as I thought it might. The broadcast team acts annoyed by it, but the production crew shows shots of fans who are playing along as if they enjoy it.

The broadcast team recapped the first three rounds of the MLW Open Draft. The fourth round countdown aired and Love, Doug was listed as the newest MLW arrival. Dombrowski finally acknowledged that Love, Doug was the man who crashed the stage during B3cca’s live performance at MLW Never Say Never…

Backstage, Sam Laterna interviewed Love, Doug and asked him why he crashed the stage. He cited love and sniffed some flowers that he had in his hand…

Powell’s POV: I know Court Bauer has used the “island of misfit toys” to describe his company’s roster in the past, but now they are rewarding a stalker?!? I’m joking, but it actually does seem a little strange from a storytelling standpoint.

Mister Saint Laurent was interviewed by Sam Laterna. MSL said he sleeps well at night after what he and Davey Boy Smith Jr. did to Microman. MSL cut a promo about Smith winning the Opera Cup tournament and then said he hopes he never sees Microman again.

Microman dove onto MSL, who caught him and wound up to hit him with an object. Mance Warner stopped MSL from hitting Microman. 1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice entered the picture. Warner told the fallen MSL that Microman is with the Second Gear Crew and that makes him family… [C]

A brief preview video aired for the main event and noted that Davey Boy Smith Jr. previously won the Opera Cup…

Calvin Tankman delivered a backstage promo. He said he got screwed over in last year’s tournament. He said there would be no more BS. Tankman said he knows what Smith has done in the business, but it won’t mean a thing when they stand across from one another. Tankman said he has “that dog” in him and said he would find out if Smith does too…

Dombrowski said MSL was being examined by a physician and questioned whether he would be ringside for the main event…

A recap of Willie Mack winning last week’s three-way to become No. 1 contender to the MLW Heavyweight Championship. Footage aired of what Dombrowski described as Alex Kane big leaguing Willie Mack after Never Say Never went off the air…

MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane delivered a promo while Mr. Thomas stood behind him. Kane downplayed Mack as a threat and then he and Thomas spoke about the junk food that Mack would eat during his fight camp. Kane said Mack wouldn’t be in shape, but he would be a shape. Kane said he turned Mack away from his celebration because he’s not worthy. Kane said Mack might not be for the people, but he is for the buffet…

The Kane vs. Mack match graphic listed their title match for the Fury Road premium live event on September 3… Dombrowski hyped the main event… [C]

Falvo delivered the introductions for the main event. Smith and Tankman shook hands prior to the match…

Powell’s POV: I assume this match was taped before Smith attacked Microman and joined forces with MSL. That would explain the MSL injury angle, as well as Smith shaking hands with Tankman prior to the match.

2. Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman in an Opera Cup tournament match. Tankman targeted the left knee of Smith early in the match and dropped Smith knee first on the entrance ramp. Dombrowski noted that Tony Deppen will face Tracy Williams in the other Opera Cup first-round match on next week’s Fusion. [C]

Tankman caught Smith on the ropes and tossed him to the mat. Tankman went up top and went for a crossbody block, but Smith caught him and turned it into a powerslam for a nice near fall. Smith performed a top rope headbutt to the back of Tankman, then followed up with a leg drop from the ropes, which resulted in another near fall.

Tankman powered up Smith, who elbowed his way free. Tankman performed a popup elbow strike and then blasted Smith with another elbow to the back of his head. Tankman set for his finisher, but Smith countered into a crossface and got a quick submission win.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Calvin Tankman to advance to the finals of the Opera Cup tournament.

Smith celebrated his win and bowed to all four corners of the crowd. The updated tournament brackets were shown and then Dombrowski hyped Williams vs. Deppen for next week. Smith went to the stage and knelt down next to the Opera Cup and touched it before heading backstage…

A Calling video aired. Rickey Shane Page spoke about going after someone who is alone and how his 22-year journey will all be worth it…

Powell’s POV: The match was well worked. The crowd was quiet due to it being a babyface vs. babyface match, but they seemed invested and were louder as the match went on.

MLW is doing what they can to make these matches that were taped way back in April fit in with their current storylines. It’s not a big issue with most of the matches, but it was a little off to see Smith working as a babyface in the main event, but it is what it is. Hopefully the matches taped the same night as the Never Say Never show will start airing soon. I will be by on Friday with my weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).