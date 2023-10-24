TNA announces the re-signing of PCO

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA (Impact Wrestling) announced the re-signing of PCO to a new contract on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “I really wanted to be part of the new era of TNA Wrestling and Scott D’Amore made me an offer I could not refuse,” PCO stated in a press release. Read the official announcement at ImpactWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: PCO, who will turn 56 in December, returned to Impact in January 2022. He’s a freak of nature (and I mean that in a good way) to be able to do the things that he does at his age.