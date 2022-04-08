NXT Tag Titles vacated, new champions to be crowned next week

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE announced via social media that “the current NXT Tag Team Champions” relinquished the titles. New champions will be crowned on Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.
Powell’s POV: This is no surprise given that Nash Carter was released by the company on Wednesday after his wife Kimber Lee posted a photo online of him sporting an Adolf Hitler mustache while striking a Nazi pose. Carter and Wes Lee won the NXT Tag Titles on Saturday’s Stand & Deliver event. Lee remains under WWE contract.
Interesting that Nash Carter served Kimber Lee with divorce papers on Monday and several people are pointing out that the picture is from when he was a teenager. He’s an idiot for ever having done it, but Wes Lee’s wife is one of the first that’s come to his defense. What does WWE do if it does turn out to be a hatchet job by a bitter soon to be ex wife?