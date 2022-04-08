NXT Tag Titles vacated, new champions to be crowned next week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced via social media that “the current NXT Tag Team Champions” relinquished the titles. New champions will be crowned on Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

Powell’s POV: This is no surprise given that Nash Carter was released by the company on Wednesday after his wife Kimber Lee posted a photo online of him sporting an Adolf Hitler mustache while striking a Nazi pose. Carter and Wes Lee won the NXT Tag Titles on Saturday’s Stand & Deliver event. Lee remains under WWE contract.