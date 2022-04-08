MLW fires Los Parks for attacking Jacob Fatu and Alex Hammerstone during a post match angle

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW CEO Court Bauer confirmed that he fired LA Park, LA Park Jr., and El Hijo de LA Park following an incident at the MLW Intimidation Games event on March 31 in Dallas, Texas. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com first reported that the Parks threw real punches at Jacob Fatu and Alex Hammerstone during a post match brawl.

“The problem was they betrayed the trust of their fellow wrestlers and deliberately hurt them,” Bauer tweeted. “Someone ended up in the hospital last Thursday night. Zero tolerance for that.” Bauer added that Fatu and Hammerstone are doing “way better” from a health standpoint.

Powell’s POV: While I don’t believe Los Parks has shared their side of the story, Bauer clearly made the right call in firing the trio if they took liberties with Fatu and Hammerstone. That’s about as unprofessional as it gets.