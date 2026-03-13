What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: WrestleMania 42 contract signing, Jelly Roll appearance

March 13, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-The Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton contract signing for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania

-WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill vs. Michin in a non-title match

-Musician Jelly Roll appears

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Phoenix, Arizona, at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.