OVW referee hospitalized following an in-ring medical emergency

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ohio Valley Wrestling referee Dallas Edwards was hospitalized on Thursday after suffering a medical emergency during a match in Louisville, Kentucky. When wrestler Brendan Balling went for a flying forearm from the top rope, his opponent, Tony Evans, pulled Edwards in front of him in a planned spot.

Balling collided hard with Edwards, who was knocked out from the blow or from when his head struck the mat. Balling immediately checked on Edwards, but then he and Evans continued the match while Edwards went into convulsions. The match was stopped, but not before Evans rolled Edwards over and used his foot to move him.

Powell’s POV: OVW released a statement (see below) noting that Edwards “is alert and doing much better.” The match footage is available here, but please note that it is disturbing. Bailing also released a brief statement via Facebook.com that includes a photo of Edwards giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed. To the best of my knowledge, Evans, who made the awful decision to move Edwards, has not issued any public statements as of this update. TMZ picked up the story, and several wrestlers have spoken out on social media after seeing the footage. First and foremost, here’s wishing Edwards the very best. One can only hope that this incident leads to conversations with promoters and wrestlers regarding the proper protocol when someone is injured during a match.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)