Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: The Infantry vs. The Wonder Boys vs. The Skulk in a 30-minute iron man match for the Southern Honor Tag Titles, Maggie Lee vs. Lili Ruiz

CategoriesNEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I could possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eleven matches from across six different recent indy shows.

Chicago Style Wrestling “Super-Kick Start My Heart” in Franklin Park, Illinois, at VFW Post 5040 on February 20, 2026 (IWTV)

This is one of their regular buildings; it has a pitched roof, and they pack it with 200 fans.

Shazza McKenzie and Heather Reckless and Aminah Belmont vs. Haven Harris and Blair Onyx and Sofia Sivan. Sofia has been here before; she was recently seen kissing Andrade at ringside of an AEW show. Spooky Blair had her Edward Scissorhands fingers on. She opened against Heather, and they traded basic reversals. Onyx screamed at her, and Heather was terrified and tagged out. Belmont and Sofia locked up at 1:00, and Sivan hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Haven is easily the tallest of the six, and she locked up with Shazza.

Haven dropped her with a stiff spin kick. Heather and Sofia locked up. Blair chased Shazza to the back. Aminah choked Sofia in the ropes at 3:30. Heather and Aminah continued to work over Sivan. Everyone started hitting superkicks. A few awkward spots that didn’t quite work here, and suddenly all four were down at 6:30. Right on cue, Shazza and Onyx emerged from the back and fought their way back into the ring. Those two hit stereo clotheslines, so all six were down. Heather accidentally struck Aminah!

Sivan hit a brainbuster on Heather at 8:00. Shazza hit a back suplex on Sivan. Blair hit a DDT on Shazza. Heather hit a running kick in the corner on Blair. Aminah intentionally hit Heather! “They’re teammates! This has turned into absolute chaos!” a commentator said. Haven hit a superkick and a piledriver out of the ropes on Aminah for the pin. Not always smooth but certainly entertaining.

Haven Harris, Blair Onyx, and Sofia Sivan defeated Shazza McKenzie, Heather Reckless, and Aminah Belmont at 9:14.

Solomon Tupu vs. Conan Lycan in a Last Man Standing match. On paper, this is the standout match from this show. Again, Tupu is similar to Bronson Reed. During ring introductions, Lycan got underneath Tupu in the corner and hit a powerbomb, then another! Tupu hit a Death Valley Driver through a board in the corner at 2:00. Tupu got a medical stretcher and pulled that to ringside. In the ring, Solomon hit a uranage and a standing moonsault, then a second-rope moonsault. Tupu hit him over the head with a trash can lid.

A scrawny white, teenage kid named “58 Jack” jumped in the ring and stood across from Tupu. He poked Tupu in the chest, so Tupu gave the kid a Gorilla Press to the floor onto Lycan at 5:30. Tupu grabbed a guitar and used it to slam a trash can into Lycan’s groin, then he broke the guitar over Lycan’s back at 7:30. Lycan hit a low-blow kick; Tupu head-butted Lycan in the groin, so they were both down, and the ref was counting them both down. They sat down on chairs across from each other and traded punches and slaps.

Tupu hit a rolling cannonball onto the seated Lycan at 10:00. He got a door and slid it into the ring. Lycan set up a door bridge, and 58 Jack also got back in the ring to help. Tupu powerbombed the kid through the door bridge at 12:30. Lycan hit more garbage can lid shots to the head and another second-rope moonsault. Tupu got up at the eight-count, but Lycan immediately stomped on him and stayed in control. Tupu hit a pop-up powerbomb at 15:00, but Lycan eventually got up. From the second rope, Tupu threw Lycan across two open chairs at 17:30, but Lycan got up at the nine-count.

Tupu brought the medical stretcher into the ring. Lycan hit a Blue Thunder Bomb at 19:30, and he put Tupu on the stretcher. Tupu set up for a superplex, but 58 Jack again jumped in the ring and hit Solomon in the back with door debris. Lycan put Solomon on the stretcher and hit a top-rope somersault splash onto him! Lycan then dumped the stretcher onto Tupu. He grabbed the prone 58 Jack and put the kid on Solomon, too! Tupu struggled, but he couldn’t get to his feet in time before the 10-count! Good brawl; it didn’t get gross or too violent, either.

Conan Lycan defeated Solomon Tupu in a Last Man Standing match at 21:05.

Maggie Lee vs. Lili Ruiz. This was the co-main event. Maggie is maybe nine inches taller. Standing switches to open, and Lili twisted the left arm. They sped it up and traded reversals, and Lili hit an enzuigiri at 1:30, then a huracanrana. Maggie hit her jumping mid-ring buttbump and got a nearfall. Lee hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex for a nearfall. Lili hit a dropkick. She went for a stunner, but Lee blocked it and dropped Ruiz throat-first on the ropes. Lili hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor at 4:30.

Lili hit a suplex back into the ring. Maggie hit a Lungblower to the chest, and they were both down. Maggie hit a Drive By Kick from the floor, then a top-rope crossbody block in the ring for a nearfall. Lili hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 6:30. Maggie hit a Nigel-style Tower of London stunner for a nearfall. Victor Iniestra suddenly appeared at ringside, and he shoved Lee, allowing Lili to get a rollup for the flash pin. The commentators noted that Lili didn’t see Iniestra cheat on her behalf. Lee kicked Iniestra after the bell, and that earned some cheers.

Lili Ruiz defeated Maggie Lee at 7:56.

* Shazza McKenzie ran to the ring and hit a Splits Stunner on Ruiz! She got a chair and hit Lili over the back with it, then a Con-Chair-to.

Hooligan Championship Wrestling “Elevation” in Evansville, Indiana, at the National Guard Armory on February 21, 2026 (IWTV)

This is a large gym, and the lights were on. A good-sized crowd of 250-300. Nick Maniwa and Buddy Lee provided commentary. I’ve always liked Nick on commentary; Lee grated on my nerves in just three matches.

Alexis Littlefoot vs. Corinne Joy for the Heritage Title. This was third-to-last. I’ve compared teenager Corinne to a cross between WWE veteran Layla El and Willow Nightingale; she has an ‘it factor’ to her. Corinne hit a handspring-back-elbow, then a handspring-into-a-spear, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. She went for another handspring move, but Alexis kicked her in the stomach, and she took over. Littlefoot hit some stomps in the corner (she was a bit hesitant in hitting them. Those need some work.)

Alexis hit an Eat D’Feat, then a spinning heel kick in the corner and a running mid-ring Meteora for a nearfall at 3:30. She yanked Joy to the mat by her hair and got a nearfall. Littlefoot hit four consecutive rolling suplexes for a nearfall at 5:00. She applied a sleeper on the mat, but Joy powered out. Littlefoot hit a running kick to the back of the head, then a DDT for a believable nearfall at 6:30.

Corinne hit a running knee to the collarbone, and she was fired up. She hit a series of kicks, then a handspring-back-elbow for a nearfall. Littlefoot hit a hard back elbow for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Joy got a backslide for a nearfall. Joy set up for a Sliced Bread, but Alexis blocked it and tied her in the Tree of Woe, then kicked Corinne. Alexis hit a leaping axe kick to the back of the head for the pin. Good action.

Alexis Littlefoot defeated Corinne Joy to retain the Heritage Title at 9:29.

Izzy Moreno vs. Ravenna Vein. This was the co-main event and a debut here for both women. Izzy is the Bayley superfan who is right around age 20 now, and she’s already well-traveled. I’ve seen Vein a few times; she’s a vampire with some blood dripping down her chin. Basic standing switches and Vein stalled in the corner. Izzy is technically sound, and she twisted and targeted the left arm, then a basement dropkick. She went for a cross-armbreaker, but Vein immediately got to the ropes at 3:00.

Vein snapped Izzy’s throat on the top rope and took control. Vein hit some kicks to the spine and kept Moreno on the mat. Izzy hit a back suplex at 5:00, and some clotheslines, and she was fired up. Vein bit Izzy’s neck! She hit a running neckbreaker for a believable nearfall. Izzy hit a lungblower to the back, then applied the cross-armbreaker in the center of the ring, and Vein tapped out. I enjoyed that.

Izzy Moreno defeated Ravenna Vein at 6:51.

Shane Mercer vs. Donovan Cecil. Mercer is the short powerhouse known for tossing smaller wrestlers from the ring and deep into the crowd. My first time seeing Cecil, who is a bit like Erick Rowan — tall, bald, with a long beard. They locked up with neither man going down, so they got in a test of strength. They traded shoulder blocks with neither going down. Shane dove through the ropes, but Cecil caught him and slammed Shane back-first into the apron at 2:00, then he did a Gorilla Press to toss Shane over the top rope and back into the ring! Impressive.

In the ring, Cecil hit some chops in the corner and a massive hip-toss. He splashed Shane in the corner, then a shoulder thrust to the ribs. Shane applied a sleeper while on Cecil’s back. Shane hit a bodyslam, then an Exploder Suplex at 4:30. Shane now hit some chops in the corner; Cecil pulled down his straps and invited Shane to hit more! (Which Shane did!) Cecil hit a pop-up powerbomb and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. This has been really good. They fought to the floor, with Shane now pushing Cecil’s head into the ring post.

Shane hit some chops, and he hit a running European Uppercut on Cecil, who was seated in the front row at 7:00. They continued to brawl through the crowd. Cecil tossed him against the wall. Back at ringside, Cecil chokeslammed him onto the apron and got a nearfall in the ring at 8:30. He applied a half-crab. They got up and traded more chops and forearm strikes. Shane tried some clotheslines, with one to the back of the neck, and finally dropped Cecil at 10:30.

Shane hit a suplex, then his “Diablo Driver” (spinning DVD) for a believable nearfall. Shane hit a German Suplex, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes and chops. Cecil hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 13:30, then a top-rope Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. (I didn’t expect that move from the big guy!) Shane hit an enzuigiri in the corner. He set up for the moonsault and battery, but Cecil fell to the floor. Shane pulled him back up onto the ropes and hit the moonsault and batteryl (fallaway slam moonsault) for the pin. That move is so awesome. A really entertaining brawl.

Shane Mercer defeated Donovan Cecil at 16:22.

DOA Wrestling “Stay Classy, Portland” in Portland, Oregon, at Jackson Armory on February 21, 2026 (IWTV)

This is a school gym with a high ceiling. The lighting was below average; they had the lights low. I can see, but it’s not ideal. The crowd was maybe 200.

Rebel Kel vs. Ethan HD vs. Matt Brannigan vs. Jaiden vs. Brian Cook vs. HBQ in a “Shot in the Dark” scramble. I don’t know Cook or HBQ. Jaiden entered last and went straight for Cook. Rebel slapped him in the face, and Brian bailed to the floor. Jaiden hit a plancha on him. HBQ, a thin Black man, was alone in the ring with Ethan HD, and they traded blows. Rebel Kel hit a Thesz Press on Ethan. Rebel flipped Jaiden, but he made his Superhero Landing at 3:00.

Jaiden dropkicked Rebel and did his ‘superhero pose’ then hit a Superman Punch. Brannigan hip-tossed Cook (a white man with long blond hair) across the ring. Rebel hit a top-rope crossbody block on several guys at 5:30. She hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Jaiden. HBQ hit a Pump Kick to her chest. Ethan hit a Flatliner-and-DDT combo on two guys. He hit a top-rope doublestomp on HBQ.

Brannigan got his flask. Rebel took it from him, and she dumped it out in the ring and got booed. Brannigan got on the mat to drink it as it fell. Funny. He fired up and began hitting punches on everyone. Rebel hit a dive through the ropes onto Brannigan at 8:30. Jaiden hit a Code Red on HBQ. He hit a frog splash on Ethan HD. However, Brian hit a stomp to the head and stole the pin! I like a good scramble, and this one worked for me. Brian won a contract he can use later.

Brian Cook defeated Rebel Kel, Ethan HD, Matt Brannigan, Jaiden, and HBQ at 9:24 to win the “Shot in the Dark” scramble.

Randy Myers vs. Ryan Clancy for the DOA Grand Championship. This was the main event. Myers is the flamboyant Joker character. Clancy is a mat specialist from New England, so he’s definitely out of his usual territory. Ryan wore a sharp, glittery silver-and-black robe to the ring. Clancy offered a handshake at the bell; Myers put on some lipstick, and the crowd chanted “kiss!” Standing switches early on. Randy closed his eyes and wanted a kiss, so Ryan pushed the ref into him, and Randy kissed the ref at 4:00. Clancy used the moment to seize control and keep Randy grounded.

Clancy tied him in an abdominal stretch at 6:30. They tied up on the mat. Ryan did his Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles at 8:00, but he missed the Picture Perfect Dropkick. Randy hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall, then a Rude Awakening neckbreaker for a nearfall. After some reversals, Clancy kissed Myers on the lips, and that drew cheers; Myers collapsed, and Clancy covered him for a nearfall at 10:30. Clancy hit a German Suplex. Myers intentionally kissed Clancy; Ryan hit a German Suplex, and they were both down. They traded rollups, and it kept going and going, for more silliness. Myers got a rollup for the clean pin.

Randy Myers defeated Ryan Clancy to retain the DOA Grand Championship at 11:51.

Viral Pro Wrestling “Inferno” in Augusta, Georgia, at 300 Warren Road on February 21, 2026 (IWTV)

I have noted before that I really like their entrance area/stage area. This is a gym. The lights were low, but it appears we have 200 here.

Jha’quan McNair vs. Mike Cunningham vs. Axton Ray vs. Josh Magnum vs. Alexander Lev vs. Darius Lockhart in an elimination match. This was mid-show. McNair and Cunningham are both WWE ID prospects. I haven’t seen Magnum before. It’s been a while since I’ve seen Axton; he appeared on several GCW shows a couple of years ago. The ID prospects were alone in the ring early on, and McNair hit a dropkick. Cunningham hit a Pump Kick and a flying back elbow. Lev jumped in and hit a backbreaker over his knee. The bald Magnum hit some deep armdrags on Axton and applied a cross-armbreaker, but Axton got a nearfall at 3:00.

Darius hit a hard clothesline on Magnum. Axton hit a handspring-back-leg drop move for a nearfall. Darius hit a second-rope fadeaway elbow on McNair. Cunningham hit a spinebuster on Darius at 5:00. Axton got two guys on his shoulders; Lev hit a missile dropkick! Lev jumped on several guys, trying to get a pin. McNair hit a gutwrench suplex on Lev, then two more, for a nearfall. (Cunningham broke it up! Why? It’s an elimination match!) Lockhart hit some jab punches on Cunningham. Darius hit a top-rope crossbody block to pin Cunningham at 7:15.

Darius and McNair traded some quick reversals. Axton nailed a Doctor Bomb to pin McNair at 8:28, and we’re down to four. So, both WWE ID prospects are gone. Magnum hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Axton. Darius jumped on Axton and pinned him at 9:22. Magnum hit a 619 on Lev. Magnum went for a 450 Splash, but Lev got his knees up to block it. Lev immediately rolled up Magnum for a pin at 10:08. We are down to two! Drew Hood appeared and jumped on the apron to distract Darius! Lev immediately rolled up Darius for the tainted pin. A lot of unknown talent in this one.

Alexander Lev defeated Jha’quan McNair, Mike Cunningham, Axton Ray, Josh Magnum, and Darius Lockhart at 11:41.

Southern Honor Wrestling “Southern Honor 79” in Canton, Georgia, at Reformation Brewery on February 6, 2026 (IWTV)

This was recently released. The ring was under a giant canopy that is connected to a building, so the other sides are open to the outdoors. It was night, but the lighting was pretty decent. Perhaps 150 people were watching, and this looks like a really fun atmosphere. Many wore jackets — it is an outdoor show in early February, after all! I chose to watch the main event.

“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. “The Wonder Boys” Ethan Dallas and Aaron Dallas vs. “The Skulk” Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray in a 30-minute ironman match for the Southern Honor Tag Titles. A clock was visible, counting down the action. The Skulk appeared on some of the old Evolve shows before that promotion shut down, and they were frequent competitors in AEW during the pandemic tapings in Jacksonville. I think I’ve seen the Dallas brothers once before; they wore orange T-shirts. All six brawled to the floor at the bell. The Dallas Bros and the Infantry hit stereo superkicks on The Skulk at 1:30.

One of the Dallas Bros hit a splash on Alanis for a nearfall. The Infantry jumped in the ring — they wore black sweaters. Dean hit a Bronco Buster in the corner at 5:00; still no pinfalls yet. Liam hit Dean with a title belt and got a pin at 6:24! The match continued without a break. Alanis got a nearfall just moments later. Alanis and Bravo traded rollups for nearfalls. The Skulk worked over Carlie in the ring as three others were down on the floor. The 10-minute call was spot-on with my clock. Alanis hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall.

Liam tied up Bravo on the mat. Bravo hit a double DDT at 12:30. Aaron Dallas (he has a ‘southern mullet’) hit a backbody drop that got a pop. The younger high-flyer Ethan Dallas got a rollup on Bravo for a pin at 13:49. The champs were the only team without a pin! The 15-minute call was right on, too. The Skulk worked over Aaron. Ethan hit a leg lariat and got a pin at 16:15 on Alanis! Dean got back in and hit a standing neckbreaker and an elbow drop for a nearfall. Ethan dove through the ropes. Alanis dove onto everyone at 18:00.

Liam hit a crossbody block on Ethan for a pin at 18:32. It was now 2-2-0. Dean hit a second-rope clothesline as we got the 20:00 call. Bravo hit a back suplex, and Dean got a pin at 20:36. The Infantry hit a team doublestomp to the head and got another pin at 21:00. (The ref pulled up on the third count but awarded the pin.) The Infantry hit another team double stomp to the head for a nearfall. So, it’s now 2-2-2. All six fought in the ring. Bravo hit a Mafia Kick at 23:30. The Infantry worked over Aaron and again hit a doublestomp to his head for a nearfall, as Alanis pulled Bravo to the floor.

Aaron got a believable nearfall on Dean. Shawn put him in a Figure Four, but Liam made the save as we got the 25-minute call. Several guys brawled on the floor. Bravo hit a Michinoku Driver in the ring for a nearfall. Aaron hit a spinebuster. Bravo hit a powerbomb on Aaron. Alanis hit a Tiger Driver for a nearfall. Ethan hit a tornado DDT on Alanis at 27:30. Aaron hit a fisherman’s suplex, sending Dean onto Bravo.

Dean put Aaron in a Figure Four while everyone else was on the floor, and we got the 1:00 left call! Dean kept it locked on. With just seconds left, Liam crawled into the ring and climbed onto Aaron and pinned him while the Figure Four was still locked on! A creative finish, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a three-team Iron Man match before. They filled that time very well. Also, the Infantry lost their belts, but weren’t the final pin of the match.

“The Skulk” Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis (3) defeated “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean (2) and “The Wonder Boys” Ethan Dallas and Aaron Dallas (2) at 30:00.

Pro Wrestling Epic “Sunny in Salem 5” Salem, Illinois, at Salem Community Activities Center on February 21, 2026 (IWTV)

This was a bright, well-lit high school gym. The crowd was maybe 200. Google Maps shows Salem is about 75 miles east of St. Louis — it’s so far south in Illinois that it’s closer to Louisville than Chicago!

Camaro Jackson vs. Jimmy Karryt for the PWE Interstate Title. Camaro is a short, thick Black powerhouse; he’s comparable in build to Jonathan Gresham. I haven’t seen Karryt before. He’s comparable to Johny Silver; he’s white, short, has a beard, and appears to also be a powerhouse. He has a handprint as face paint. The commentator said these guys have wrestled multiple times and know each other well. Standing reversals early on. Karryt finally hit a dropkick at 5:00 and some stomps in the corner. Camaro dropped him with a loud chop.

Camaro whipped him hard into a corner, and they were both down at 8:30. Karryt slammed him to the mat and hit a crossbody block in the corner, then a top-rope missile dropkick. Karryt missed a top-rope Shooting Star Press at 10:00. Camaro immediately hit a flying shoulder tackle that dropped Karryt, then a spinebuster and a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Jimmy hit a spinning heel kick. Camaro hit a uranage out of the corner. Jimmy hit a spin kick in the corner, then a Frankensteiner. Camaro hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 15:00.

Karryt hit a shotgun dropkick that sent Camaro flying backwards into the ref. Jimmy hit a swinging neckbreaker for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Jimmy hit a low-blow punt kick! “This is not the way to win this!” the commentator said. Jimmy grabbed a title belt and struck Camaro in the head with it. Jimmy hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press for a believable nearfall. Camaro was busted open; the ref put on gloves. Jimmy applied a front guillotine choke. The ref checked on Camaro and called for the bell!

Jimmy Karryt defeated Camaro Jackson to win the PWE Interstate Title at 17:27.

Final Thoughts: A lot of good talent here across these six shows. As I note — watching all six shows in their entirety would have taken about 15 hours, so this is just a good way to check in on a variety of indies and see how they are doing.

That Iron Man match was fun and certainly never dragged — it really did feel like those 30 minutes flew by. Tupu vs. Lycan was a good brawl for second. I didn’t know Donovan Cecil before this, but I liked his match with Mercer. I saw two really good scrambles here, too. I am annoyed when someone breaks up a pinfall in an elimination match — it tells me they aren’t really thinking about the rules.