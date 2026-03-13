WWE Smackdown results (3/13): Powell’s live review of the Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton contract signing, Irresistible Forces vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Jelly Roll on Miz TV

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,386)

Phoenix, Arizona, at the Mortgage Matchup Center

Simulcast live March 13, 2026, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore spoke while shots aired of the host city… A video package recapped Cody Rhodes beating Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship on last week’s show… Allegiant Stadium was shown while Tessitore said WrestleMania 42 was 36 days away. Tessitore spoke while shots aired of Cody Rhodes talking with Jelly Roll, and a separate shot of Randy Orton walking backstage…

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis was shown reading over the WrestleMania contract. Drew McIntyre called out and said, “Aldis, you can take that contract and shove it up your ass.” McIntyre was shown hopping the barricade before climbing onto the broadcast team.

McIntyre said Aldis couldn’t help himself because he had to make sure that his golden boy Cody got the title match before WrestleMania. McIntyre told Aldis to come out and make things right. McIntyre said he would stay out there all night long.

Aldis walked out and said there was nothing to make right. He said McIntyre lost in a fair contest despite headbutting the referee. McIntyre called Aldis a corporate stooge. “Don’t you dare call me that,” Aldis said. “You know who I am and where I came from.”

Aldis added that he knows why McIntyre did everything he could to prevent Cody from getting a fair shot. “Because the first time he got one, he beat you,” said Aldis. McIntyre jumped off the table and entered the ring, where he went face-to-face with Aldis. McIntyre told Aldis to “make it right or else.”

Jacob Fatu’s entrance music played, and he headed to the ring. Fatu and McIntyre stared one another down while a “Fatu” chant broke out. Fatu told McIntyre that he wouldn’t have been champion were it not for him. Fatu said he fixed the situation last week so that McIntyre is no longer champion.

Fatu said it’s not about Aldis, Cody, or anybody else. He said if McIntyre wants to point fingers and blame people, he’d keep it 100 with him. “I’m the one who screwed your ass,” Fatu said. He asked McIntyre what he was going to do about it.

“You want to know what I’m going to do about it?” McIntyre asked. ‘You, Nick, Cody, these people, I’m done with you all.” McIntyre approached Aldis and said, “I quit.” McIntyre dropped the mic, exited the ring, and hopped the barricade. McIntyre was shown walking past production row…

Tessitore and color commentator Wade Barrett spoke at their broadcast table. Tessitore continued to talk while a shot aired of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in a backstage area with R-Truth. There was also a shot of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Lash Legend and Nia Jax, followed by a shot of The Miz…

Backstage, Solo Sikoa spoke with Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo. Solo said he needed Tama to guard the lantern they stole from the Wyatt Sicks with his life. Solo told the crew that it was time to go to work. Tama took a step toward following, but he stayed behind.

Shinsuke Nakamura showed up. Tama asked him why he was there. Nakamura spoke in Japanese. Solo returned and told Nakamura to stay away from his family before he gets hurt. Wyatt Sicks imagery flashed on the screen…

The Wyatt Sicks made their entrance… [C]

Powell’s POV: McIntyre fuming over losing the WWE Championship last week was a good way to open the show. I don’t think anyone is taking his threat to quit seriously, but we’ll see if it leads to anything more than a sneak attack on Fatu. On a side note, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 9,780 with 10,469 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 18,422.

Backstage, Aldis and Fatu spoke about McIntyre quitting. Fatu was cut off from saying that he was about to whoop McIntyre’s ass. Trick Williams interrupted and said he does the whooping around here. Fatu yelled at Trick until Aldis told him to chill out. Fatu told Aldis to remember what happened the last time he told him that. Fatu said he wouldn’t be disrespected anymore and then walked away.

Trick asked Aldis if he was going to let Fatu talk to him like that. Trick said what Orton did to him last week was disrespectful. Trick told Aldis to do his job. Aldis said Orton was busy with the contract signing, so he’d give Trick what he wanted. Aldis booked Trick in a match with Fatu. Trick wasn’t happy about it…

The MFTs made their entrance…

1. WWE Tag Team Champions Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga (w/Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, JC Mateo) vs. Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan (w/Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross) in a non-title match. The champions were in offensive control before an early picture-in-picture break. [C]

Lumis and Gacy fought Talla and Mateo on the floor. Solo left the ring to help while he had Howdy down in the ring. Solo returned to the ring and set up for a Samoan Spike, but he was distracted by Cross grabbing the lantern. Howdy recovered and hit Sister Abigail on Solo before pinning him.

Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan defeated WWE Tag Team Champions Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in 10:40 in a non-title match.

Cross gave the lantern to Howdy. Tama hit Howdy with a Cutthroat and took the lantern back. Cross stood in the ring and screamed…

Powell’s POV: Do you think they’d agree to end this silliness if I buy the Wyatt Sicks a new electric lantern at Walmart for $15.99?

Backstage, Damian Priest spoke with R-Truth after watching the previous match. Truth, who wore a “Stone Cold” Steve Austin t-shirt, thought the MFTs were Judgment Day members. Priest said that when they face those guys, they will become WWE Tag Team Champions.

“Los Garza” Angelo and Berto showed up and complained about Priest and Truth stealing the win after they did all of the hard work in the gauntlet match. Priest recalled taking them out quickly during the match. After some more back and forth, McIntyre said he was going to speak with Nick Aldis to make sure they meet in a match later in the show…

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill made her entrance… [C]

Backstage, Kiana James and Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia talked smack about Tiffany Stratton because James would face her later in the show…

Michin made her entrance…

2. WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill vs. Michin in a non-title match. Jade was getting the better of Michin before an early break. [C] Michin put Jade down with a tornado DDT and covered her for a two count. Jade hit Eat Defeat, but Jade tumbled out of the ring.

Michin went for a rolling senton off the apron, but Jade moved. Jade powerbombed Michin’s back on top of the barricade. Back inside the ring, Jade licked Michin’s face before chokeslamming her. Jade followed up with Jaded and got the three count…

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill defeated Michin in 8:25 in a non-title match.

Cathy Kelley entered the ring and tried to interview Jade, but she took the microphone from her. Jade said what happened to Michin is what happens when wrestlers believe their own hype. Jade blew off the idea that she should be afraid of Rhea Ripley.

Jade said she doesn’t see a threat. She said she’s never been afraid of anything in her entire life. Jade looked into the camera and told Ripley that she would beat her ass at WrestleMania and show why she’s always on top.

Rhea Ripley’s entrance theme played, and she headed to the ring while Barrett said he didn’t even know she was in the building. Ripley dared Jade to hit her, but Jade exited the ring to boos. Jade smiled at Ripley from the floor.

Ripley said Jade ran her mouth, but now she ran from a fight with her. She said Jade isn’t the embodiment of female empowerment. Ripley said that after WrestleMania, Jade will be her bitch. Jade smiled and pointed at Ripley while backing her way toward the stage…

Powell’s POV: There was never a doubt regarding the outcome with Jade set to face Ripley at WrestleMania. Ripley received a good reaction from the crowd, but there wasn’t much to her interaction with Jade.

Backstage, Nick Aldis wrapped up a phone call when WWE Champion Cody Rhodes joined him. There was a mixed reaction from the crowd. Cody asked what was up with Drew McIntyre. Aldis told him he didn’t know, but he had to take it seriously. He told Cody to focus on the contract signing. Cody said he looked over the contract and everything was in order.

Sami Zayn approached Cody after Aldis exited. Zayn congratulated Cody for following through on his claim that he would walk into WrestleMania as champion. Zayn told Cody that he’s rooting for him.

Cody said he knows Zayn said the same thing to Randy Orton. Cody said if Zayn was looking for a post-WrestleMania title match, he likely had it with Randy and him. Cody said if anyone deserves it, it’s Zayn, and they could go to Aldis’s office now. Cody asked Zayn if he wanted a title shot.

Zayn said he couldn’t believe Cody thought so little of him. He said he said what he did to Orton because he’s Randy Orton. Zayn said he looks up to Orton, but he doesn’t look up to Cody. Zayn explained that it’s because they are friends and they are supposed to be equals.

Zayn told Cody that he doesn’t get to talk down to him. Cody said he wasn’t talking down to him. Cody said he looks up to Zayn and is inspired by him. Cody said Zayn made his point about not looking up to him. Cody said Zayn didn’t need to. He told Zayn he just needed to look at the title belt. Zayn knocked water bottles off a production crate and screamed in frustration.

Aleister Black and Zelina showed up. Black said all of this came from the world title. He asked if he ever thought that it wasn’t meant for him. Zayn got in Black’s face and told him that he needs to stay far away from him…

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure where Black and Zelina fit in beyond stirring the pot, but the friction between Cody and Sami is one of the best things going on Smackdown.

[Hour Two] [C] A graphic noted that Cody Rhodes won the WWE Championship for the third time last week…

Backstage, Michin was icing her shoulder while talking with B-Fab outside the trainer’s room. Rhea Ripley showed up and said Michin had a great match with Jade Cargill. Michin congratulated Ripley on her main event and then told her they’d be having a different conversation had she won her match. B-Fab interrupted and said Michin just needed a second, and then they left together while Ripley looked taken aback…

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their entrance. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella came out. Brie played to the live crowd and said it was great to be back in their hometown. The Bellas said that regardless of who wins the tag title match, they were next in line for the tag team titles. Nikki said they would be at ringside getting a good look at their competition… [C]

Lash Legend and Nia Jax made their entrance…

3. “The Irresistible Forces” Lash Legend and Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Ring announcer Mark Nash delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. The Bellas were seated next to the broadcast table. The action spilled over to the floor. Legend and Jax jawed at the Bellas before a PIP break. [C]

Jax put Flair down with a Samoan Drop and covered her for a two count. Flair came back and hit a moonsault, but Legend broke up the pin. Jax and Flair ended up fighting on the floor. Flair threw a kick that Jax pulled Nikki into. Jax shoved Brie to the floor.

Back in the ring, Flair rolled out of the way about a second before Jax went for a leg drop. Flair tagged out and then hit Jax with a Natural Selection. Bliss was on the top rope, setting up for Twisted Bliss, when Brie attacked Jax to end the match.

“The Irresistible Forces” Lash Legend and Nia Jax fought Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to a no-contest in 8:20 and retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Bliss confronted Brie, and they shoved one another. Legend put them both down with a clothesline. Jax hit Flair from behind. Nikki returned and threw punches at the champions until their numbers advantage got the better of her. Legend held Brie while Jax hit her with a leg drop from the middle rope…

Powell’s POV: R-Truth wore the Stone Cold shirt earlier, and then a Smoking Skull logo popped up briefly during the match. I may have missed other teases. Austin 3:16 Day is Monday, and Raw will be in San Antonio. Hmmm. Meanwhile, it looks like they set up a Triple Threat for the tag team titles, although they may end up adding more people to the match if they are setting up the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match for WrestleMania.

Backstage, Jelly Roll spoke with R-Truth and Damian Priest. Truth warned Jelly Roll to keep an eye on The Miz. Randy Orton showed up after Truth and Priest headed out for their match. Jelly Roll congratulated Orton for earning the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania, and Orton congratulated him for winning three Grammy Awards. Jelly Roll asked for advice about dealing with The Miz. Orton said if Miz talks too much, Jelly Roll should whip his ass…

Damian Priest and R-Truth made their entrance… [C]

Backstage, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair told the Bellas that they had the match won until Brie ran in. The Bellas said Aldis already told them they were up next for a shot at the titles…

4. Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. “Los Garza” Angel and Berto. The Angel and Berto entrance was not televised. The babyface duo jumped out to a fast start, but Angel and Berto came back and hit stereo moonsaults onto Priest and Truth on the floor. [C]

Late in the match, Priest put Angel down with a Razor’s Edge. Truth, who had been down on the floor, returned to the apron and was tagged in. Truth and Priest hit an Attitude Adjustment and the South of Heaven chokeslam simultaneously, and then Truth pinned Berto…

Damian Priest and R-Truth defeated “Los Garza” Angel and Berto.

Backstage, Alex Shelley and Candice LeRae spoke while Johnny Gargano was lying on a crate. B-Fab and Michin could be seen talking in the background. Shelley told LeRae that it might be time to go back to the basics. LeRae got an idea and then rolled Gargano away.

Chris Sabin showed up. Shelley wondered if he was there to give him an apology hug. Sabin asked Shelley why he was wasting his time with Gargano. Shelley said there’s a lot of history there. Sabin said he got them a match against Axiom and Nathan Frazer for next week’s show. Sabin asked Shelley if he was still committed to the Motor City Machine Guns. Shelley asked what he thought. Sabin told him to prove it, and Shelley said that he would…

Powell’s POV: Angel and Berto had a decent amount of offense before they took the expected loss.

Danhausen approached The Miz in a backstage area and showed off his new t-shirt, which annoyed Miz. Danhausen spoke about having a talk show that would replace Miz TV. This led to both men saying “really” back and forth. Danhausen cursed Miz, and then disappeared when Miz turned around to talk to him…

An ad aired for Raw listed the returns of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, and Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Title… [C]

The Miz stood in the ring and started to welcome fans to Miz TV, but his mic wasn’t working. He got another mic and then introduced Jelly Roll, who headed to the ring. Miz danced when Jelly Roll got in the ring, and Jelly Roll told him that he liked his two-step.

Miz welcomed Jelly Roll to his show and asked him what brought him to Smackdown. Jelly Roll said it was the Road to WrestleMania, and he wouldn’t miss seeing his friends Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton sign the contract.

Miz touted Jelly Roll’s potential and offered to be his mentor. Jelly Roll said no. He said he loves Miz, but he has a history of stabbing his partners in the back. Miz said everyone talks about Jelly Roll’s redemption story. Miz said nobody talks about how he inspired Jelly Roll’s redemption. Miz said Jelly Roll fell backstage at SummerSlam two years ago. Miz said Jelly Roll couldn’t get up, so he saved him from embarrassment by helping him up. Miz said that’s when Jelly Roll realized that he needed to change his life.

Jelly Roll asked Miz if he was trying to take credit for him losing 250 pounds. Jelly Roll got fired up about how he changed his life and worked hard. He said Miz should be disgusted for trying to take credit. Miz told Jelly Roll that he liked him better when he was fat. Jelly Roll said fat or skinny, he would whip Miz’s ass. Miz said he’s a locker room leader. Jelly Roll said he’s a locker room loser.

Kit Wilson made his entrance and asked Miz to stop wasting his time. He said the problem isn’t with Miz mentoring Jelly Roll. Wilson entered the ring and said Jelly Roll is the problem. Jelly Roll said he likes Wilson and thinks all fans secretly do. Jelly Roll swivelled his hips, which Wilson took as being mocked.

Wilson said Jelly Roll thinks he’s a hero for losing 250 pounds. Wilson accused Jelly Roll of being “fat-phobic.” Wilson said Jelly Roll promotes an unhealthy eating standard. Wilson declared that Jelly Roll is toxic.

Jelly Roll got in Wilson’s face. Wilson responded by shoving him. Miz held Wilson back. Jelly Roll threw a punch meant for Wilson, but he ducked, and Miz was hit and knocked out…

Powell’s POV: I’m guessing it will be Jelly Roll and a partner facing Miz and Wilson at WrestleMania. R-Truth is teaming with Damian Priest, so that would seem to rule him out. Will Danhausen’s first WWE match be with Jelly Roll as his tag team partner?

Ilja Dragunov and Apollo Crews were laughing backstage over Miz being punched. U.S. Champion Carmelo Hayes showed up and asked if he could speak with Dragunov. After Crews left, Hayes wondered if the open challenge was too much of a burden for Dragunov.

Dragunov said he’s stuck between complete confidence and the ultimate self-doubt. He said it’s the only way he knows how to live because he doesn’t know peace. Hayes conceded that he doesn’t understand. He said when he gets a chance, he takes shots and makes shots. Hayes wondered if there was more to Dragunov not wanting to fight him. Dragunov said he can’t fight him while he’s fighting himself…

Tiffany Stratton started to deliver a backstage promo when Chelsea Green rolled up in her wheelchair. Stratton shoved the chair away. Alba Fyre could be seen running after Green. Stratton delivered a brief promo about Kiana James and Giulia.

[Hour Three] Stratton made her entrance… [C]

Actress Vanessa Hudgens was shown in the crowd holding a special edition title belt. UFC fighter Mark Kerr was also shown elsewhere in the crowd…

Backstage, Kit Wilson told The Miz that Jelly Roll is toxic. He said if Jelly Roll wants a fight, he would go talk to Nick Aldis. Danhausen showed up after Wilson left. He had his jar of teeth. He said he could have defended Miz’s honor if he’d been in the ring with him. Danhausen told him there’s only one way to reverse the curse, and was gone when an angry Miz turned toward him…

Kiana James and Giulia made their entrance…

5. Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James (w/Giulia). Giulia provided a distraction, and then James hit Stratton with a Dealbreaker. Barrett said he hadn’t seen that move since James was in NXT. James ran Stratton into the barricade. [C]

Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre showed up at rignside. Stratton performed a rolling senton and set up for her finisher, but Giulia pulled James to the floor. Stratton hit James with a suicide dive. Green got out of her wheelchair and had a weapon from Fyre. She wound up to hit Stratton, but Giula cut her off to avoid a DQ finish.

When Stratton followed James back inside the ring, Giulia climbed on the apron and grabbed her. James threw a kick that Stratton avoided. The kick knocked Giulia off the apron and onto Green and Fyre. Stratton hit her Prettiest Moonsault Ever finisher and scored the pin…

Tiffany Stratton defeated Kiana James.

The broadcast team listed the following matches for next week’s Smackdown in Raleigh, North Carolina: The Irresistible Forces” Lash Legend and Nia Jax vs. Brie Bell and Nikki for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and Kit Wilson will call out Jelly Roll…

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Trick Williams, who spoke about facing Jacob Fatu. Trick said Nick Aldis had no business making the match, but it was all good. Trick talked smack about Fatu.

Sami Zayn showed up and told Trick to keep talking. He recalled Trick saying he would walk into the main event of WrestleMania and put the company on his back. Zayn recalled Trick saying he couldn’t get the job done. Zayn said Trick runs his mouth, and he can’t back it up.

Zayn said Trick is embarrassed, and he should be. Trick said Zayn was hitting hard. He said Zayn was lucky that he had a match coming up, or he would drop his ass. Zayn said he’s there every week and isn’t hard to find…

The broadcast team plugged Saturday’s AAA Rey De Reyes show… Trick Williams made his entrance…

6. Jacob Fatu vs. Trick Williams. Fatu was the early aggressor and was in offensive control going into a PIP break. [C]