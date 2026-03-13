WWE Smackdown preview: Big singles match, WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match, and another Jelly Roll appearance set for next week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu

-“The Irresistible Forces” Lash Legend and Nia Jax vs. Brie Bell and Nikki Bella for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Kit Wilson calls out Jelly Roll

-“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “Fraxiom” Nathan Frazer and Axiom

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Raleigh, North Carolina, at Lenovo Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).