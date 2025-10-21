AAW “Defining Moments” results: Vetter’s review of The Good Brothers challenge for the AAW Tag Titles, Myron Reed and Killer Kelly vs. Maggie Lee and Isaiah Moore

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

AAW “Defining Moments”

October 18, 2025, in Berwyn, Illinois, at Berwyn Eagles Club

Released October 20, 2025, via YouTube.com

The host venue is a dated club; I’ve attended live wrestling shows here years ago, but it’s unchanged. They always pack it with 250 or so fans. The lighting was decent. I’ll reiterate that I hate that they mute out any copyrighted entrance music; I get it, I understand the reasons behind it, but it sure does break up the flow of watching the show. Tyler Vals and Kevin Kallo provided commentary.

1. “Tye or Die” KJ Reynolds and Ryan Mathias (w/Davina Thorne) vs. “Twist and Flip” Nate Kobain and Darren Fly. I just watched the Twist and Flip guys fight each other in Black Label Pro. (Glad they put their differences aside in the past two weeks!) Fly opened. I saw Davina wrestle live at a show in the Twin Cities earlier this year; I like the idea of adding her to their heel act. Twist and Flip hit dives to the floor.

In the ring, Tye or Die took control. Matthias (think long-haired Peter Avalon) stomped on Fly and applied an ankle lock. Kobain got the hot tag at 4:30, and he hit a Dragon Suplex, then a Tiger Driver for a nearfall. Tye or Die hit stereo punches on Kobain and they now began working him over. Matthias accidentally kicked Reynolds. Kobain flipped Fly onto Reynolds for the pin. That was a sprint.

Darren Fly and Nate Kobain defeated KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias at 6:40.

* Joe Alonzo came to the ring, and he was joined by Stevie, the seven-year-old son of Chuck Smooth. The boy turned heel and attacked his dad last month!!! Alonzo got on the mic and boasted that he’s “the king of AAW,” and he was loudly booed. The commentators talked about how Stevie is brainwashed. (The kid is playing his part really well.)

2. Joe Alonzo (w/Donovan Marcellus) vs. Solomon Tupu. Again, Tupu reminds me a bit of Bronson Reed, but he’s not quite as big. Alonzo stalled on the floor at the bell. In the ring, Tupu hit a hard shoulder tackle that again sent Joe to the floor at 2:30. Joe got back in and hit some stomps. Tupu hit a flying crossbody block. He hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 5:00. Donovan tripped Tupu in the corner, allowing Joe to seize control. Donovan also choked Tupu in the ropes. Tupu was pushed to the floor, where Donovan hit a few blows; in the ring, Alonzo got a nearfall at 8:00. This was all fairly basic so far.

Alonzo applied a sleeper and kept the bigger Tupu grounded. Donovan accidentally tripped Joe! It allowed Tupu to hit a Michinoku Driver, and they were both down. Tupu fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a shotgun dropkick. He hit a rolling cannonball on Donovan in the corner, then a uranage out of the corner on Alonzo and a senton for a believable nearfall at 11:30, and we had a “that was three!” chant. Joe raked the eyes and hit a superkick. Donovan snapped Tupu’s throat over the top rope, and Alonzo hit his springboard axe handle for a believable nearfall. Tupu hit a Samoan Drop. Stevie jumped in the ring to block Tupu from diving onto Joe! Alonzo hit a Nemeth-style leaping inverted DDT for the tainted pin.

Joe Alonzo defeated Solomon Tupu at 13:52.

* Robert Anthony ran in for the save. Stevie gave Anthony the middle finger as he and Alonzo fled to the back.

3. Lili La Pescadita Ruiz vs. Shazza McKenzie. Basic reversals early on; Shazza is maybe 5’3″ but is taller than Lili, who is closer to 5’1″; she recently had a few matches in TNA. Shazza dove through the ropes at 1:30. Lili hit a second-rope superplex and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. She hit an impressive delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Shazza tied Lili in the ropes and hit several roundhouse kicks to the chest. Shazza hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, but she couldn’t hit the Splits Stunner. Lili hit an enzuigiri and a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Shazza nailed the Splits Stunner, then applied a Crossface Chickenwing, and Lili tapped out. They packed that match with action.

Shazza McKenzie defeated Lili La Pescadita Ruiz at 4:58.

* Shazza got on the mic. She demanded that John E. Bravo come to the ring. She challenged Bravo to a fight, but he declined.

4. Ace Perry vs. Mad Dog Connelly. Connelly recently lost a hair match. With his size, bald head, and beard, he’s looking a bit like Rusev these days. Perry still looks like the lost brother of the 2000-era Hardy Boys. Perry charged and hit some chops. Connelly hit a powerslam for a nearfall, then a gut-wrench suplex. Perry dove through the ropes onto Connelly.

In the ring, Connelly hit a Death Valley Driver into the corner at 3:30. Connelly hit a clothesline and a gut-wrench suplex, then a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Perry hit a German Suplex. Perry hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall. Connelly hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Perry ducked a clothesline and hit a kip-up stunner. Connelly set up for another gut-wrench suplex, but Perry rolled him up with a handful of tights for the flash, cheap pin. Connelly was livid!

Ace Perry defeated Mad Dog Connelly at 6:20.

* Outside, Maggie Lee and Isaiah Moore talked about their match later against Myron Reed and Killer Kelly. Moore said Myron needs Kelly to help him win.

5. Harley Rock vs. JDX. Rock is a scrawny, undersized kid; he’s here to get beaten up. JDX is a Black man of average size; I’ve seen him compete in the Twin Cities as well. JDX immediately took control, hitting some punches on this kid. JDX hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 1:30. Harley went for a crossbody block, but JDX caught him. Rock hit a twisting neckbreaker. He hit a running Claymore Kick. JDX hit a spinning Flatliner faceplant for the pin. Fine for what it was.

JDX defeated Harley Rock at 3:18.

* Backstage, Russ Jones and Schaff were fired up and eager for their match later.

6. Myron Reed and Killer Kelly vs. Maggie Lee and Isaiah Moore. Maggie’s women’s title was present but not on the line. The men opened and traded basic reversals early on. The women jumped in; the guys held them back from fighting. Myron and Moore traded mid-ring forearm strikes, and Myron hit an enzuigiri at 2:30. The women got in, and Maggie hit a pump kick. The guys got back in and brawled. Kelly yanked Moore off the ring apron at 4:30, and Myron hit a plancha onto Moore. All four fought. Kelly hit a German Suplex on Moore, then a clothesline to the back of his head for a nearfall.

The heels dragged Moore to their corner and worked him over. Myron picked up Kelly and slammed her onto Moore for a nearfall. Myron hit a brainbuster, and they were both down. Maggie got back in and hit a running Claymore Kick on Kelly at 7:30, then a Helluva Kick and a Cradle Shock for a nearfall. Myron put Maggie’s feet on the top rope and hit a Flatliner on her. Myron hit a Lungblower to Moore’s chest.

Kelly flipped Maggie at Myron, who hit a powerbomb on Maggie for a nearfall. The babyfaces hit stereo Lungblowers to the chest for nearfalls at 9:30. Myron hit a slingshot slam on Maggie. Moore hit a powerbomb and a step-up mule kick on Myron. Kelly hit a DVD on Moore! Maggie hit a moonsault on Kelly, but Myron hit a 450 Splash to break it up. Moore shoved Myron to the floor. Maggie crawled onto Kelly and pinned her. Really good action by all four.

Maggie Lee and Isaiah Moore defeated Killer Kelly and Myron Reed at 10:55.

7. Sean Logan (w/Bruss Hamilton) vs. Rafael Quintero. Logan is like a blond version of Seth Rollins, with similar long hair. Quintero is a popular babyface, and he dove through the ropes onto Logan in the first minute, and they traded chops at ringside. Sean dropped him throat-first on the metal guardrail at 2:00 and rolled Quintero in the ring, where he hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Logan hit a Bulldog Powerslam and remained in charge. Quintero hit a sliding leg lariat at 4:00. He hit a top-rope crossbody block, then a Lethal Injection for the pin. Short and to the point.

Rafael Quintero defeated Sean Logan at 4:33.

* Quintero and Bruss brawled after the match. Bruss wants a match, too!

8. Rafael Quintero vs. Bruss Hamilton. Quintero dove through the ropes, but Bruss swatted him to the floor. They got in the ring, and Bruss hip-tossed Quintero across the ring, and he jawed at the fans, and he was in charge. Quintero fired up and hit some jab punches. Bruss set up for a powerbomb, but Quintero escaped. He got a Victory Roll and the flash pin!

Rafael Quintero defeated Bruss Hamilton at 2:55.

* Davey Vega and John E. Bravo came to the ring. They kicked Logan out of the group! He hugged each of them as they “thanked him for his service.” However, Bruss then clotheslined Logan and stomped on him. Bravo shouted at Logan, saying they can’t stand him. This brought out Hartenbower, who chased off the heels. The ref ordered Bruss to head to the back!

9. Hartenbower vs. Davey Vega (w/John E. Bravo). Our special guest referee was Mat Fitchett. Vega immediately laid in some chops, and Hartenbower fired back with his own chops. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Vega stomped on the left elbow and took control. The commentators noted that Fitchett was “calling it right down the middle” so far. Vega stomped on Hartenbower, and Bravo choked Hartenbower behind the ref’s back. Vega got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall at 7:00, but Fitchett caught it and stopped counting. Vega was irate and shoved Fitchett.

Hartenbower rolled up Vega and got a nearfall. He hit a swinging faceplant, then a hard clothesline. Bravo kept distracting Fitchett. Suddenly, Fitchett hit a running low blow punt kick on Hartenbower! Vega hit a kick and made the cover. Fitchett made a fast three-count in calling the pin. Looks like Bravo just got a new member to replace Logan! The heels kept stomping on Hartenbower after the bell.

Davey Vega defeated Hartenbower at 9:02.

* Backstage, “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vowed they would win the tag titles later!

10. Jake Something, Trevor Lee, and Stallion Rogers vs. Russ Jones, Ren Jones, and Schaff. Ren attacked Lee, and we’re underway! All six brawled on the floor. Suddenly, the babyfaces surrounded Lee in the ring and beat him up. The heels began working over Schaff in their corner and kept the big man grounded. Jake hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 5:30. Rogers has really let his mullet grow, and he barely looks like his NXT Curt Stallion character. Ren finally got a hot tag at 8:00, and he hit some blows on Jake Something, then a crossbody block in the corner and a spinebuster for a nearfall.

Stallion hit a Cave-In stomp on Ren’s chest at 9:30. Stallion tried chopping Russ and Schaff, who no-sold his blows. Jake got in, and he threw some harder forearm strikes on those two. Russ and Schaff hit a team faceplant move on Jake. Ren dove over the top rope onto the heels. In the ring, Ren got a backslide on Lee for a visual pin, but the ref was distracted. Jake hit a Black Hole Slam on Ren, and Lee jumped on Ren for the pin. The crowd booed that outcome. Solid six-man tag; I feel like the three-on-one beatdown went on a bit too long.

Jake Something, Trevor Lee, and Stallion Rogers defeated Russ Jones, Ren Jones, and Schaff at 11:50.

* Backstage, Sierra stood with Joey Avalon and Aaron Roberts. She wants a match against Scarlett Bordeaux when she comes to AAW in November!

11. Joey “Jet” Avalon and Aaron Roberts (w/Sierra) vs. “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows for the AAW Tag Team Titles. A reminder that Roberts (think of a young One Man Gang!) recently departed the WWE ID program. The crowd taunted the heels with a “new champ!” chant. Karl and Avalon opened. Karl dropped him with a hard back elbow at 1:30. The 400-pounder Roberts got in and traded shoulder blocks with Gallows. Doc hit some punches. The champs began working over Anderson in their corner. Roberts hit a splash for a nearfall at 4:30.

Avalon hit a running boot and got a nearfall, and he kept Karl grounded. Gallows got in, and the Good Brothers hit a team neckbreaker move for a nearfall at 7:00. Roberts tripped Karl, dragged him to the floor, and threw him into the ring post. Roberts tossed a tag title belt into the ring, but the ref confiscated it. Anderson hit a spinebuster on Avalon! They hit the Magic Killer team slam and pinned Avalon! New champs!

“The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows defeated Aaron Roberts and Joey “Jet” Avalon at 8:25.

Final Thoughts: A solid show, and a reminder it’s free on YouTube. While I’m not a fan of intergender action, the Myron/Kelly-Moore/Maggie action was the best match of the night. I’ll go with Alonzo-Tupu for second, ahead of the six-man tag. The main event was fine, and the crowd enjoyed seeing the Good Brothers, and I think most were shocked by the title change. I’ve noted this before… what stands out in AAW is the storytelling from month to month.

The show clocked in at 2 hours, 32 minutes… that meant a lot of these 11 matches were simply too short. Several here were fine, and they packed in a lot of action for the time given, but I’d prefer some of those matches to be just a bit longer to really unfold and become memorable.