WWE Raw on Netflix viewership: How did the show perform that streamed from Australia on a Monday morning in North America?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The October 13 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.4 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was equal to the 2.4 million global viewership listed for the October 6 episode.

Powell’s POV: The October 13 Raw finished eighth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing ninth the week before. There was no difference in the viewership numbers for the October 13 show that streamed live from Australia on a Monday morning in North America compared to the previous week’s show that aired in the usual Monday evening time slot. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.