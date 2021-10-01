9/30 Impact Wrestling TV Results: Moore’s review of Christopher Daniels vs. Madman Fulton, Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering vs. Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood for a shot at the Knockouts Tag Titles, Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne to qualify for the Triple Threat match for the vacant X Division Championship, W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards in a Street Fight

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

Aired September 30, 2021 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s Impact Wrestling show aired…

Christopher Daniels was shown entering Skyway Studios…

Matt Striker and D Lo Brown were on Commentary. Dave Penzer was the ring announcer…

1. Laredo Kid vs. Alex Zayne vs. Trey Miguel for a spot in the X Division Championship title match at Bound For Glory. All three men traded huracanranas to start the match. All three men then missed stereo dropkicks to end up at a stalemate. Zayne hit Trey with a standing corkscrew shooting Star for a two count. Kid hit Zayne with a huracanrana and dropkick. Trey landed a dropkick on Kid. Trey hit Kid with a nice huracanrana from the apron to ringside.

Zayne hit both opponents with an Asai Moonsault. Zayne hit Kid with a dropkick after leapfrogging Trey. Trey hit Zayne with Cheeky Nandos and a Tiger Feint Kick. Trey hit Kid with a Frankensteiner. The camera cut to Matthew Rehwaldt watching the match. Kid hit both opponents with a 450 while Trey had Alex in a submission. Trey went for old School on Alex, but Kid hit Trey with a huracanrana. Trey took down Alex with a double stomp after Zayne hit Kid with a power bomb.

All three men recovered. Kid hit Trey iwth a cutter on top of Zayne. Kid got a two count on Trey after Zayne broke up the pin. Zayne hit Kid with a side slam. Trey hit Zayne with a PK. Trey then hit Kid with a diving meteora for the win.

Trey Miguel defeated Laredo Kid and Alex Zayne via pinfall in 8:41 to earn a spot in the Bound For Glory X Division Championship match.

John’s Thoughts: A very fun opening spotfest to bring up the energy of the show to start it. All three men looked great with newcomer Alex Zayne looking fairly impressive in his Impact debut (Zayne is former 205 Live/NXT wrestler Ari Sterling). Kinda sucks we won’t see Kid and Zayne in the BFG match because they are getting a decent amount of indie hype. Laredo Kid’s recent run in Impact surprises me a bit because he’s been taking a handful of losses despite him being one of AAA’s featured wrestlers.

“Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt was cutting a promo backstage about Laredo Kid calling Lucha Libre “art”. Rehwaldt said the world doesn’t understand Laredo’s “art”, they don’t understand Kid just like they don’t understand Rehwoldt. Rehwoldt said that next week they will make the world accept their art. Rehwoldt asked for Laredo Kid to “accept me”…

John’s Thoughts: Speaking of Laredo Kid, that was an interesting promo. If Kid is just sticking around in Impact for a cup of coffee, I can see this just ending up with Kid rejecting Rehwoldt’s plea and just defeating him in a series of matches. If Kid is sticking around as a regular I think this can be a very interesting story. So far, this is the most interesting promo I’ve seen Rehwoldt cut, even dating back to his NXT days, so I’m intrigued.

The camera cut to Sami Callihan being checked on by EMTs and being sent to the local medical facility. D’Lo noted that he was attacked by Moose and W Morrissey. Brown also noted that the Eddie Edwards vs. W Morrissey match was now a street fight with Moose banned from ringside…

Eddie Edwards cut a promo backstage to hype up his street fight…

John’s Thoughts: Sami Callihan is reportedly out with a legit serious injury. Same too, because Callihan was doing a good job as the anti-hero babyface. Also based off recent indie cards, I felt like there was a slight chance that Callihan would have ended up tagging with his old buddy from the indies sooner rather than later, Jon F’n Moxley.

Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown checked in from their commentary set where they ran through upcoming segments. D’Lo Brown also hyped up the Knockouts Knockdown show and tournament…

2. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering vs. “The Influence” Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood (w/Kaleb Konley) for a shot at the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. Ellering and Dashwood started the match. Ellering and Grace mocked The Influence’s picture taking. Ellering got the first takedown with an arm wrench. Ellering dominated the early chain wrestling. Dashwood tripped up Ellering with a baseball slide. Kaleb distracted Grace so Rayne could hit her with an axe handle strike.[c]

Ellering and Grace had the advantage back from the break. Grace hit Dashwood with a diving senton to give Ellering a two count. Grace and Ellering traded quick tags to cut the ring in half on Dashwood. Rayne hit Grace with a pump kick to give Dashwood a two count and allow her to tag in Rayne. Rayne got a one count after a cravate takedown. Rayne and Dashwood cut the ring in half on Grace with quick tags. Grace whipped both opponents into each other to tag in Ellering for the hot tag.

Ellering hit Dashwood with a TKO. Ellering hit Rayne with a spinebuster for a two count. Ellering hit Rayne with a STO. Grace hit Rayne with a Vader Bomb, but Kaleb moved Rayne’s foot into a rope break. Rayne caught Grace with Cross Rayne. Dashwood tagged in and hit Grace with the Spotlight Kick. Ellering broke up the pin. Ellering hit Rayen with a baseball slide and Fisherman Suplex for a two count. Kaleb distracted both Grace and Ellering. This allowed The Influence to hit Ellering with a double team Russian Legsweep to give Rayne the win.

The Influence defeated Ellering and Grace via pinfall in 9:13 of on-air time to earn a future Knockouts Tag Team Title shot.

John’s Thoughts: The right team went over here and I was afraid they were going to put over Grace and Ellering for a bit. Afraid, because Grace and Ellering have been very bland and directionless ever since their neverending breakup feud that led to nothing. The Influence have also taken a lot of losses out of the gate so it would be nice to put some steam behind them. I don’t see them taking the titles away from Decay though, so at the same time I fear The Influence might be a midcard tag team hindered by pro wrestling parity booking.

Gia Miller interviewed Christopher Daniels and asked him what brought him back to Impact Wrestling? Daniels said “The Forbidden Door” brought him back. He said he wanted to knock it. He said you don’t have to knock though when you helped built the house. He said he was going to read the gospel to Madman Fulton. Josh Alexander showed up and thanked Daniels for the help last week. Christian Cage showed up and mocked Alexander for needing help in the first place. Daniels said he’s not here to be a friend to everyone. He said he has his own agenda and he’ll tell Alexander and Christian later. Daniels left.

Christian said he didn’t help Alexander last week because they’re both Canadian or both buddies. Christian said he doesn’t want Alexander to have an excuse for his loss at Bound For Glory later. Christian said he also had issues with Ace Austin. Christian said if Alexander ever wants to be world champion, he needs to keep those emotions in check…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Very intriguing. It seems like Josh Alexander would be the best pick to be the Impact wrestler that takes the title off Christian, but they are doing a good job with Christian as the dominant veteran that it does put doubt on Alexander being a shoe-in for the win at Bound For Glory. Good return of Chris Daniels so far too. Daniels is making appearances but not playing all his cards. It allows fans to fantasy book. Is he just here for cameo appearances? Is he here to try to go for the world title? Who knows?

The show cut to this week’s “How to become a professional” skit with Brian Myers. This week’s lesson was Physical Fitness. Myers was berating Sam Beale, Zicky Dice, and Manny Lemons about their bad pushup form. VSK was standing there looking okay. Lemons wondered why VSK wasn’t doing pushups. Myers said he finished his 200+ pushups 10 minutes ago. Beale said that it seemed like Myers was playing favorites with VSK. Myers said VSK is a cut above everyone else. Myers said everyone needs to get their act together to stay a part of the Learning Tree or else they will witness a Roster Cut. Beale said Lemons and Dice need to start taking notes on their notepads. Lemons squirted his lemon on Zicky Dice…

The show cut to a Good Brothers promotional video (that was hard to hear because it sounded like it was recorded with a smart phone). They continued to plug Impact’s YouTube subscription which features a Good Brothers podcast. Gallows proposed Bullet Club vs. Finn Juice for a match at BFG against the Good Brothers for tbe Tag Team Championships…

The show cut to Deonna Purrazzo driving up to Mickie James’s “ranch”. Deonna had a camera person with her. Deonna saw Mickie in the Barn raking hay (and coincidentally, both women were wearing matching jeans and tank tops). Deonna went on to brawl with Mickie in the barn. Both women attacked each other with barn implements. James ducked a swing from Deonna’s pitchfork. Mickie got the upper hand by hitting Deonna with a helmet. Both women dragged each other across a wooden post. James got the advantage again by spraying Deonna with a water hose. Deonna regained the advantage and then submerged Mickie’s head in a waterbarrel for a few seconds to leave her lying…

John’s Thoughts: Where the hell is Nick Aldis? Leaving Mickie Alone raking hay all by herself. I kid, I kid, Aldis is a busy wrestler himself too. That was a fun brawl and good pseudo-match before Deonna and Mickie’s real match at BFG. The barn setting was unique for a hardcore brawl and you saw a bunch of weapons you usually don’t see in hardcore matchups. It also fits into Mickie’s Hardcore Country gimmick because the weapons were definitely from the country and were hardcore.

FinnJuice cut a promo backstage complaining about always getting ganged on by Bullet Club. They talked about how they recruited Chris Sabin to help them even up the numbers…

3. Madman Fulton (w/Ace Austin) vs. “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels. Fulton dook down Daniels with a clothesline and delayed vertical suplex. Daniels came back with a series of dropkicks. Daniels hit Fulton with an Enzuigiri. Daniels dumped Fulton to ringside and hit Fulton with a nice Arabian Moonsault. Daniels hit Fulton with a slingshot elbow. Fulton fought out of the corner with a shove and big boot for a two count.

Fulton worked on Daniels with methodical offense. Fullton hit Daniels with a crossbody for a two count. Daniels reversed Fulton with a spike DDT. Daniels rallied with punches against Fulton. Daniels hit Fulton with a huracanrana. Daniels hit Fulton with an STO for a two count. Fulton hit Daniels with a sidewalk slam for a two count. Ace got a few cheap shots in while the ref was distracted. Josh Alexander ran out to brawl with Ace to the back. Daniels hit Fulton with Angels Wings. Fulton kicked out at one.

Daniels hit Fulton with a dive and Northern Lariat. Daniels hit Fulton with the Best Moonsault Ever for the victory.

Christopher Daniels defeated Madman Fulton via pinfall in 6:58.

John’s Thoughts: Daniels is an ageless wonder. Dude’s 51 years old, an AEW executive, and off television for a good while; yet he comes back and still wrestles that high flying and high impact indie style. He also has looked the same forever too. A fun return for a TNA original. I’m surprised they didn’t try to cross-promote this with AEW more because Daniels has been off AEW TV for so long as well. Small thing, but Impact should definitely try to capitalize on Fulton kicking out at one on Daniel’s finisher. That was a legit surprising moment that shouldn’t go to waste.

The show cut to this week’s Swinger’s Palace segment. Scott D’Amore showed up for the advertised meeting with Swinger over BFG being in Vegas. Swinger said that Impact doesn’t need to go to Vegas. D’Amore noted that Swinger just offered a one-sided deal. D’Amore pointed out that Swinger’s casion was unlicensed which Swinger agreed. D’Amore said that Swinger should have kayfabed that part because it’ll allow him to shut down Swinger’s Palace. Swinger flipped out…[c]

Ace Austin and Madman Fulton met up with Scott D’Amore backstage. Ace said the Inmates are running the asylum and wrestlers keep getting involved in his and Fulton’s matches in recent matches. D’Amore reiterated his point from last week and booked Fulton and Ace in a match against Christian and Alexander because Christian is medically cleared…

John’s Thoughts: If you’re a heel in Impact Wrestling, just don’t mess with Scott D’Amore. D’Amore’s plot armor is off the charts!

Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering made their entrance to await Rhino’s answer as to weather or not Rhino was sticking around with Violent By Design. Eric Young talked about VBD having all the momentum and it’s Rhino’s fault that the weakness was brought back. EY called out Rhino to make his decision. The crowd chanted “walk away”. Rhino showed up on the stage and walked to the ring looking somber. Young asked if Rhino was going to do the right thing.

The crowd chanted “Gore”. Young kept berating Rhino to make the right decision. Suddenly, Heath [Slater] made his entrance. Heath dumped Doering and Deaner to ringside. The announcers noted that Rhino never made a decision. Heath asked for a hug, but Rhino walked away through the crowd, still looking somber. The segment ended…[c]

John’s Thoughts: It was easy to predict that Heath was making his return, but I am a bit intrigued as to Rhino not immediately hugging things out with Heath and forming the old cheese and crackers tag team. On the surface, they’re teasing Rhino possibly joining VBD again, but I ultimately think it would be better for storylines if Heath joins Violent By Design. It’ll freshen up VBD, but also give Heath a much needed character shift away from his old country happy go lucky character. I also think Rhino works his best as a happy-go-lucky wholesome babyface, so everyone will be where they need to be.

An ad aired hyping up a new Championship in Impact Wrestling called the “Digital Media Championship”…

John’s Thoughts: Uhm? What? I’m okay with the introduction of a new type of TV title to be defended only on Impact Plus shows, but why not call the title the “Impact Plus” Championship? “Digital Media” Championship sounds like a toy belt Samsung or Sony would make as a cheap PR ad.

Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown checked in from their commentary set where they hyped up the Digital Media Championship. John Skyler vs. Zicky Dice and Hernandez vs. Crazzy Steve were announced for next week’s show as first round tournament matches for the championship. They also advertised Heath appearing, Black Taurus vs. Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams for a spot in the BFG X Division Title Match, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Christian and Alexander, and Bullet Club vs. Chris Sabin and FinJuice for next week’s show.

Entrances for the street fight took place…

4. W Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards in a street fight. W beat up Eddie with a slippery floor sign. Eddie dumped W to ringside, but W blocked a suicide dive with a slippery floor sign. Eddie dumped W to rinside again and this time hit him with a die. Eddie grabbed a TNA Title replica from a fan and hit W with it. W recovered and tossed Eddie into the steel steps.

W worked on Eddie methodically at ringside. Eddie turned the tide for a bit with a drop toehold on W on the steel steps heading into the break.[c]

During the break, W hit Eddie with a chokeslam on the steel steps. W hit Eddie a few times in the head with a trash lid. Eddie avoided W in the corner. W blocked a Blue Thunder Bomb. Eddie hit W several times with the trash lid. Eddie hit W with a Blue Thunder Bomb on a trash can. Eddie brought out a steel chair wrapped in barbed wire. Eddie missed the chair shot and took a Yakuza Kick from W. W hit Eddie with a chair chot and jabbed him in the throat with a chair.

W elbow dropped a chair onto Eddie. W set up chairs in the middle of the ring. Striker noted that Morrissey’s superplexes are higher due to him being 7 foot. Alisha Edwards ran out to hit W Morrissey with a kendo stick. That allowed Eddie to power bomb W off the top rope , through the chairs. W kicked out at one. Eddie hit W with a few stick shots. Alisha Edwards held up the Barbed Wire chair so Eddie could Boston Knee Party it into W Morrissey’s face. Eddie picked up the win.

Eddie Edwards defeated W Morrissey via pinfall in 11:50 of on-air time to win the street fight.

Moose ran out to attack Eddie. Moose shoved Alisha aside and gave Eddie a spear through a table. Alisha checked on Eddie. Moose and W got in Alisha’s face. W manhandled Alisha and held her in place. Moose wrapped a chair around Eddie’s neck and tossed him into the ringpost. Moose then used another chair to jab the chair into Eddie’s throat. Moose and W backtracked up the ramp while Alisha checked on Eddie. D’Lo noted that Eddie might be injured. The show closed…

John’s Thoughts: A decent hardcore match, but Crazy Eddie is a dead character in 2021 (and I would argue that they never ever managed to get the Crazy Eddie character over). The Deonna and Mickie hardcore brawl was more nuance than this. This feud was actually really solid, but it was carried by Moose, Morrissey, and Callihan. It looks like the feud won’t be over, but who will end up teaming with Eddie Edwards? Davey Richards is unretired. Reform the American Wolves? That would do Eddie some favors too because hopefully it leads to him getting a shave, haircut, and wearing wrestling tights again (now’s a good time more than ever to stop playing the Tommy Dreamer Jr. character too).

Solid episode of Impact with more productive storyline development. That said, the show still doesn’t really stand out amongst the overload of wrestling we get per week from other promotions. I am intrigued to see where things line up for Bound For Glory. If you did want something that was different, you can check out Christopher Daniels’s in-ring return.