Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards in a Street Fight, Christopher Daniels vs. Madman Fulton, Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne to qualify for the Triple Threat match for the vacant X Division Title, Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James brawl

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid vs. Alex Zayne in a qualifier for the Triple Threat for the vacant X Division Championship: A hot spot-fest style match in the first of the three qualifiers. I would have been fine with any of these wrestlers advancing, but Miguel was the logical choice given that he’s the only Impact regular of the three.

W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards in a Street Fight: A solid hardcore main event. The post match angle with Moose destroying Edwards while Morrissey forced his wife to watch was solid. I assume that the plan was for Edwards to team with Sami Callihan to face the heels, but Callihan’s injury will force Impact to move in a different direction. John Moore mentioned the possibility of a Wolves reunion with Edwards and Davey Richards in his Impact review. I’m not sure what Richards’ contractual status is with MLW, but I would definitely enjoy seeing the Wolves together again. On a side note, the broadcast team came off way too casual in calling Moose wrapping the chair around Edwards’ neck and running him into the ring post.

Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James barnyard brawl: A good cinematic video. While I could do without the overproduction of the musical score, it didn’t ruin the good, gritty brawl between the Knockouts Champion and her Bound For Glory challenger.

Christopher Daniels vs. Madman Fulton: A nice return match win for Daniels. Fulton continues to take too many losses for being the muscle of Ace Austin, but that was a problem long before Daniels returned. It’s crazy that Daniels can still perform the way he does at age 51.

Heath, Rhino, and Violent By Design: It was good to see Heath back following his long injury layoff. The angle with Heath coming to Rhino’s aid only to have Rhino walk away without committing to him or Violent By Design was well done in that they didn’t just cut right to the reunion. The creative forces milked it and that should make the reunion payoff mean more once it happens.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering vs. Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood for a shot at the Knockouts Tag Titles: A decent match that gave Rayne and Dashwood a win to establish themserves in the tag division. I wish I could say that I care more about the Knockouts tag team division than I do. Impact deserves credit for consistently showcasing their women’s tag division, but it’s just not clicking for me at the moment.