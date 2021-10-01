Impact Wrestling introducing a Digital Media Championship

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release to announce its Digital Media Championship.

The first-ever champion will be crowned in a six-way match during COUNTDOWN TO GLORY, the live pre-game show that will stream across all digital platforms immediately before the biggest IMPACT event of the year – BOUND FOR GLORY 2021.

IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore said: “In the fine tradition of the iconic television titles from pro wrestling history, IMPACT Wrestling will add a fourth singles championship on October 23rd. The inaugural Digital Media Champion will be crowned in a six-way match, with the winner making history.”

Those six competitors, however, will have to fight for the opportunity to become the first Digital Media Champion.

D’Amore added: “Twelve contenders, drawn from both the Knockouts and male rosters, will compete in six single-elimination matches over the next three weeks. The winners of those matches will be the final six who go on to BEFORE THE GLORY and the Digital Media Championship six-way.”

The elimination match-ups will stream Tuesdays and Wednesdays on IMPACT’s own digital subscription network IMPACT Plus and for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders on the promotion’s popular YouTube Page. After 24 hours, the matches will be made available for everyone across IMPACT’s digital universe, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

“IMPACT Wrestling is an innovator in the digital space,” D’Amore added, pointing out that IMPACT’s wildly successful Facebook strategy is the subject of an upcoming best practices report to be published by the social media giant.

“It is fitting to recognize the huge audience IMPACT has online. After the first champion is crowned, the Digital Media Championship will be defended on IMPACT’s digital platforms in exclusive matches as well as on television, monthly IMPACT Plus specials and pay-per-views as it takes its place as one of the most coveted titles in our sport.”

Powell’s POV: I can’t say that the name of the title does much for me. I’d prefer something that sounds a little more traditional, but that’s just me. D’Amore’s comments establish that this will be an intergender championship, which is not uncommon in Impact Wrestling, as Tessa Blanchard previously held the Impact World Championship.