Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the Slammiversary go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 108,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the previous episode’s 121,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished 117th in Thursday’s cable ratings and drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.03 rating drawn last week. The NJPW show that followed failed to make Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings. The show ran opposite the deciding game of the NBA Finals, which delivered 13.992 million viewers for ABC.