06/17 Moore’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary, The Briscoes vs. Jay White and Chris Bey in a non-title match, Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim

CategoriesUncategorized

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary, The Briscoes vs. Jay White and Chris Bey in a non-title match, Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim, and more (33:11)…

Click here for the June 17 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.