6/16 Impact Wrestling TV results: Moore’s review of the contract signing for Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary, The Briscoes vs. Jay White and Chris Bey in a non-title match, Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Kissimmee, Florida at Osceola Heritage Park

Aired June 16, 2022 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s Impact Wrestling show aired. The TNA themed intro video aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary with Dave Penzer as the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. While the match was starting, Tom Hannifan tried his best to run through the complicated rules of the King/Queen of the Mountain match…

1. Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim. Yim and Evans started the match. Evans dominated with a shoulder tackle and corner splash. Yim came back with a dropkick to Evans and a roundhouse to Steelz. Evans got control back with a spinebuster on Yim. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo were watching the match from the back. Steelz tagged in and nailed Yim with a Liger Kick. Steelz kept Yim under control with kicks and a Tornado DDT.

Evans tagged in to keep momentum up. Yim managed to backdrop Steelz and hit Evans with a STO on the buckle. Steelz and Grace tagged in with Grace having the advantage after punches and a spinebuster. Grace caught Evans with a meteora and elbow combo. Grace hit Steelz with a Vader Bomb. Grace floated over from a pin into a Crossface. Steelz broke up the submission. Grace hit Evans with an elbow and tossed Evans to ringside. Yim held Steelz in place for a leg drop by Grace. Grace messed up on a dive to Evans, but hit Evans with a lariat.

Steelz hit Yim with double knees, but had nobody to tag in. Grace tagged in. Steelz was plucky and fought off both opponents. Steelz ducked a punch by Grace, causing Grace to accidentally punch Yim. Steelz rolled up Grace for the win.

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans defeated Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim via pinfall in 6:49.

John’s Thoughts: I’m actually surprised a bit in a good way given that Impact tends to overprotect Jordynne Grace. I’m happy they had Steelz get the win with the “out” being that there was miscommunication between Grace and Yim. Grace was the right person to lose from that team given that Yim had just returned to the company. Even though Steelz picked up the win, I still feel Impact needs to do something to showcase her as Champion. She actually continues to be overshadowed by Deonna Purrazzo, who had the double champion challenge gimmick for a while and it now getting more storyline focus after she lost both women’s titles. They did such a great job building towards Tasha beating Mickie James, but ever since, Tasha has had to fight to get TV time.

Gia Miller interviewed Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo who announced that they are teaming up now to counter the other alliances in the Knockouts Division. Gia asked them what would happen when they have to face each other in Queen of the Mountain. Deonna said that there can only be one Queen of the mountain and even friends understand that. Deonna walked off set. Green said that Deonna isn’t wrong…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in from the commentary table and announced that Mickie James is now the “Special Enforcer” to the Queen of the Mountain Match. The commentary team then ran through advertised segments for this week’s show as well as the advertised Slammiversary matches…

John’s Thoughts: It’s a bit funny that the already convoluted King of the Mountain concept needs an “enforcer” on top of it. That said, this is actually a bit of a disappointing announcement. We know Mickie can have good matches still, so why does she have to be the random “guest” in the multi-person match as opposed to wrestling some sort of match? She was also the last Knockouts Champion before Tasha, so you’d think she’d still be in the title picture.

Gia Miller interviewed former Aces and 8’s members Garrett Bischoff and Wes Brisco. Garrett talked about how Aces and 8’s were the best times of their lives. Vincent, Kenny King, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven showed up to interrupt. Vincent talked about Honor No More running Impact now. King joked that Garrett and Wes look like the “I’m only important because of my father” motorcycle club. King said that Aces and 8s are cancelled and they should just leave.

Both sides started brawling. D’Lo Brown and referees showed up to separate the two sides. D’Lo told Garrett and Wes that they don’t handle business like that anymore. Wes said D’Lo has gone corporate. Bischoff told D’Lo to “remember what it’s like to be one of the boys” and award he and Wes a match against Honor No More. D’Lo said the perks of being in management is that he can handle requests like that…[c]

A Josh Alexander promo package aired. Josh talked about making his wife and son proud by regaining the World Title. Josh said that there’s always a target on his back now that he’s champion. Josh said he watched two of his inspirations wrestle in Gauntlet for the Gold for a chance to wrestle Josh, Chris Sabin and Eric Young. The package cut to Eric Young talking about how he’s moved on from the past and knows what his true destiny is.

Josh said he’s familliar with Young’s TNA resume. Young said he knows what makes Josh tick while Josh doesn’t have a clue what makes Eric tick. Josh said that the world doesn’t belong to Eric while Eric said the world belongs to him…

Mike Bailey got a televised entrance for the next match…

2. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel. Both men started the match with a Code of Honor handshake. Both men started the match with chain wrestling. Both men traded side headlocks with Bailey dominating. Bailey hit Trey iwth a shoulder tackle and headlock takedown. Bailey put Trey in a modified Rings of Saturn. Trey got to his feet and put Bailey in a pin attempt. Trey hit Bailey with a chop block strike combination.

Trey hit Bailey with a basement leg lariat. Bailey avoided a tiger feint kick and gave Trey a few roundhouse kicks.[c]

Bailey hit Trey with an axe kick combo and a standing Red Arrow for a two count. Bailey hit Trey with a kick and Vader Bomb Meteora. Bailey put Trey in a single leg Liontamer. Bailey hit Trey with an axe kick. Trey blocked a camber kick and swarmed Bailey with kicks. Trey hit Bailey with a double stomp. Trey hit Bailey with a Scorpion Kick and Reverse DDT. Trey put Bailey in a Dragon Sleeper. Bailey got to the bottom rope for the break.

Both men traded slow forearms. Bailey absorbed Trey’s roundhouse kicks. Trey fell from Bailey’s roundhouse kicks. Trey dumped Trey to ringside with flutter kicks. Trey hit Bailey with a suicide dive. Bailey hit Trey with a pump kick and Triangle Moonsault. Trey dumped Bailey to ringside and hit Bailey with a Tope Con Hilo. Trey ducked a cyclone kick from Bailey, but Bailey managed to hit Trey, barely, with a power slam. Bailey hit Trey with a knee and standing Ultima Weapon.

Bailey hit Trey with a chambered switch kick for a nearfall. Trey blocked a cyclone kick from Bailey and rolled up Bailey for the win.

Trey Miguel defeated Mike Bailey via pinfall in 10:40 of on-air time.

Tom Hannifan noted that Trey just handed Bailey his first singles loss in Impact…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A wonderful X Division match between two pros. I didn’t expect to get a must-watch match out of this random go-home show, but we got a nice treat here. This match stood out in a good way with lots of agility and kicks flying all over the place. It’s matches like this that make me wanna see more singles matches in Impact’s X division. This is an argument that can be made in general. Multi-person matches get more people on the show, but it leads to diminishing returns in terms of storytelling.

A Moose and Sami Callihan promo package aired. Footage aired of Sami Callihan being stretchered out of the arena about a year ago. Both men then hyped up their upcoming Monster’s Ball match. Callihan reminded viewers that one of the rules of Monster’s Ball is that you are supposed to be trapped in a room for 24 hours before the match…

Masha Slammovich got a televised entrance for the next match…

3. Masha Slammovich vs. Alisha Edwards. Masha had the advantage with the early shove. Alisha tried to rally back with strikes, but Masha quickly got control after a spinning backfist. Masha hit Alisha with a variety of suplexes. Masha then hit Alisha with the Snow Plow for the victory.

Masha Slammovich defeated Alisha Edwards via pinfall in 0:59.

Tom Hannifan noted that Masha’s record in Impact is 11-0. Giselle Shaw went to check on Alisha Edwards for some reason (they’re friends now?)…

John’s Thoughts: They’re doing a perfect job so far in building up Masha Slammovich as the buzzsaw of the Knockouts Division. It’s a logical progression to go from local enhancement talent to Alisha Edwards. The best part of her build, of course, was the squash win over former Knockouts Champ Havok. It’s probably certain now, eventually Masha’s going to be Knockouts Champion and she’s going to be a dominant champion at that.

Taya Valkyrie was excited to meet up with Rosemary backstage. Rosemary wasn’t having any of it, saying that Taya was “selfish” the last time they hung out together. Taya said they need to remember who they are. Rosemary brought up their tag team name “Ragnarok”. Rosemary and Taya got on the same page…

Bullet Club made their entrance to the original Bullet Club theme. Tom Hannifan, presumably dubbed in, noted that Jay White is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Jay White didn’t carry his title with him because this episode of Impact was taped before he won the title. The Good Brothers joined the commentary table. Gallows wondered if Rehwoldt was drinking Gin at the table and Rehwoldt noted that he would never allow Gin to be near him (a reference to his YouTube channel where he reviews whiskeys)…

4. “Bullet Club” Chris Bey and Jay White (w/Hikuleo, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. Impact Tag Team Champions “The Briscoe Brothers” Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe in a non-title match. Jay took down White with a huracanrana. Mark and Chris tagged in. Mark dominated the lockup and got a two count. Bey hit Mark with a jumping thrust kick. Jay tagged in and caught Bey with a Yakuza Kick. Jay hit Bey with a dropkick. Mark tagged in and was shoved into Jay. Jay caught Bey with a Yakuza Kick in the corner. Jay hit Bey and Blade with a flip dive.

Mark hit Bey with a modified Final Cut for a two count. The Briscoes traded quick tags to cut the ring in half on Bey . Bey managed to nail Jay with a backfist. White held the Briscoes in place at ringside. Bey hit both Briscoes with a flip dive heading into break.[c]

White and Bey worked on Jay with methodical offense. Jay managed to nail White with a superkick to tag in Mark. Mark took down Bey with a crossbody and took down White with a suplex. Mark hit Bey with a straitjacket suplex for a two count. The Briscoes hit Bey with a Power Bomb Neckbreaker. White broke up Mark’s pin. Bey caught mark with a cross kick.

Mark and Jay traded chops after Jay prevented the Briscoes from hitting Bey with a Doomsday Device. Bey hit Jay with a Code Red for a two count. The Briscoes reversed a Blade Runner into a sweep leg lariat combo. Bey avoided Mark’s Froggy Bow, but was rolled up by Mark for the pinfall.

The Briscoes defeated Bullet Club via pinfall in 11:00 of on-air time.

Hikuleo held back Chris Bey as the Briscoes celebrated up the ramp…

John’s Thoughts: Given the politics involved, Bey continues his role as the designated Impact fall guy for Bullet Club. That said, this was a fun match and I have to say that Jay White’s current run in Impact has been an entertaing one. Interesting enough, he’s shined more as a tag team wrestler with Bey than he has as leader of Bullet Club (which feels like old news at this point). Not sure how much more of White we’ll be seeing in Impact now that he’s IWGP heavyweight champion.

An ad aired for the return of the Reverse Battle Royal…

John’s Thoughts: Uhm, [Queen] of the Mountain and the reverse Battle Royal? Are Impact trying to draw negative heat by reminding people of what drove people away from TNA to begin with?

Raj Singh and Mahabali Shera were backstage. Singh made a Steiner Math joke about how Mahabali Shera is going to win the Reverse Battle Royal. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice showed up. Swinger joked that he thought Raj was Tiger Jeet Singh. Swinger said he was going to win. Raj said Swinger and Dice won’t win because he has a Lion. Dice and Swinger goofed off a bit…

D’Lo Brown was shown patting Wes Brisco and Garrett Bishoff on the back, saying that Aces and 8s never ride alone… [c]

John’s Thoughts: I thought it was fun to see the return of Wes and Garrett for the night, but I can’t say I’m excited to see Aces and 8s nostalgia. Aces and 8s was a very fun gimmick to start, but it got crappy once they revealed their faces and became a cheap Sons of Anarchy knockoff.

A hype package aired to hype Honor No More vs. The Impact Originals at Slammiversary…

Tom Hannifan announced that former TNA Champion Nick Aldis will be one of the members of the Impact Original team, leaving one more vacant spot left…

John’s Thoughts: Sounds like the Aldis and James additions to Slammiversary were last minute, which is why both of them got basic graphics instead of an angle to insert them in the show.

Entrances for the next match took place…

5. “Honor No More” Kenny King and Vincent (w/Eddie Edwards) vs. “Aces and 8s” Garrett Bischoff and Wes Brisco (w/D’Lo Brown). Honor No More had the advantage early on, but Aces turned the tables quickly. Garrett and Kenny started the match. Garrett worked on Kenny in the corner. Wes tagged in and hit Kenny with a flatliner. Garrett tagged in and was hit by a roundhouse from Vincent. Aces ended up dumping Honor No More to ringside.[c]

Wes Brisco cleaned house. Eddie Edwards tripped up Wes. Vincent hit Wes with Sliced Bread for the win.

Honor No More defeated Aces and 8s via pinfall in 3:30 of on-air time.

Eddie, Kenny, and Vincent surrounded D’Lo Brown. D’Lo said his You Better Recognize line. D’Lo dumped Vincent and Eddie to ringside. D’Lo hit Kenny with Sky High. Taven and Bennett ran out to prevent D’Lo from hitting Kenny with the Low Down. Eddie mocked D’Lo’s pose and was about to hit D’Lo with a Boston knee Party. Kazarian, Sabin, and Shelley ran out for the save by hitting Honor No More with their finishers…

John’s Thoughts: A fun little bit of TNA nostalgia, but too little too late? Key words “too little”. There’s just not much equity behind some of this nostalgia, especially when you don’t have names like James Storm, Jeff Jarrett, or AJ Styles around. I don’t like what this did for Honor No More because after a few weeks of being heat up, they ended up back in hapless mode having to sell and get dominated by D’Lo Brown (I actually thought the WWE nostalgia with Brown was kinda fun). I think Impact should consider breaking up Honor No More. Particularly, they have three main event singles acts in Eddie, Taven, and Bennett trapped in a hapless faction. At least PCO is essentially his own thing.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt checked in from ringside where Hannifan ran through the advertised Slammiversary card. Hannifan conceded that the Reverse Battle Royal is “not so great”…[c]

Scott D’Amore actually got a televised entrance (because… of course he does). D’Amore was moderating the world title match contract signing. D’Amore hyped up TNA’s 20 year anniversary. D’Amore noted that the world title match is between the Future of the company in Alexander against someone who’s one of the biggest parts of the history of Impact/TNA in Eric Young. D’Amore noted how he’s seen both men as friends of his. Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner made their entrance. Josh Alexander’s entrance followed. Young was wearing a formal suit while Josh was wearing a track suit.

D’Amore said he’s surprised this is the first time Josh Alexander faced Eric Young. Young said he doesn’t give a damn about history or Slammiversary being a anniversary of the company. He said he only cares about becoming world champion heading into the future. D’Amore sand it would help if Young just signs the contract. Josh said he’s surprised that Young, someone who’s a part of the history, doesn’t care about the company’s history. Josh said he started his journey as a TNA/Impact fan.

He said he watched Impact while in a hospital bed, not knowing if his career will continue. Josh said that led to him achieving his dream to the world title. Josh said he owes everything to Impact and so should Young. Josh said he doesn’t know a better way to celebrate Impact’s history than to kick Young’s ass. Josh signed the contract. Young said that Josh was pandering. Young said he told the same thing to the people years before and it was a lie. Young said that Josh needs to know that he’s way better than the fans. Young said the opinions of the fans don’t matter. Young talked some of his usual VBD/Sanity rhetoric. Young signed the contract.

Young told D’Amore to leave so he can speak to Josh alone. Young noted that he has VBD behind his back while Josh walks into Slammiversary alone. Josh said he’s walking into the title match with the company’s history on his back. Josh brought up names like Abyss, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Mickie James, The Motor City Machine Guns, and others. Josh said Eric Young should be in that list too. Josh brought up growing up in Canada and learning about the legend of Showtime Eric Young. Josh said he remembers the fans getting behind Eric during the “Don’t Fire Eric” days. Josh said the old Eric Young would be disgusted to see what Eric Young has become. D’Amore got in between VBD and Alexander after Young cheap shotted Alexander.

D’Amore actually knocked down Deaner with a right hand. Eric Young hit D’Amore’s back with a flagpole. Deaner hit Alexander with the Deaner DDT. Violent By Design tore apart the turnbuckle and canvas. Young made Alexander bleed by cutting him with the turnbuckle bar. Young choked Alexander with one of the ring ropes. Young gave Alexander a pile driver on the exposed wood in the ring. Violent By Design stood tall to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: Again, too little too late with the key words being “too little”. Violent By Design’s lack of credibility and equity really shined here. The closing angle was actually performed well. It was just disappointing that it was used to try to boost the faction that couldn’t even take down Heath Slater and Rhino. I respect Impact trying to get something out of Alexander vs. Young, but that was a hopeless endeavor. One thing that did give me a chuckle was Scott D’Amore continuing not to sell to the heels and in fact he beat up Deaner this week. I kinda want a match now between Super Scott D’Amore vs. Super Shane McMahon.

Impact was solid this week, but Slammiversary just doesn’t feel important. That’s a combination of Impact not being able to bring in any big guns from their past along with them spotlighting some of the crappy “TNA” moments in TNA’s history. What you definitely should get out of this episode though was that amazing Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel match. That was worth watching this show alone.