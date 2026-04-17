ODB calls out the younger Knockouts for ignoring a TNA Hall of Famer and says they should know their history, praises one current Knockout

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Velvet Ropes interview with guest ODB

Interview conducted by SoCal Val

Available on the Wrestlingnews.co YouTube Page

ODB calls out the young TNA Knockouts for ignoring Traci Brooks’ Hall of Fame induction: “I was really mad that not a lot of the girls were watching Traci Brooks get inducted. And they should have been standing backstage and clapping for her. I asked her, did any of the Knockouts take pictures of you? She’s like, no. And I’m like, what? No one took a goddamn picture with you. If I was an agent back there, I’d be like, you get your f—ing asses right here.”

On Traci Brooks opening the door for the Knockouts division: “She opened the door for a lot of us. She opened the door for me. She was there in the beginning days. She took every guy’s finisher. People don’t realize that. Just because you didn’t win a Knockouts championship, just because you weren’t main eventing, doesn’t mean you didn’t do shit in this business.”

ODB says they should know their history: “A lot of the women that came before me, like a Jazz, Lisa, Luna, Sherry Martel, those chicks opened the doors for me to be different. People just think, ‘Oh, whoever’s popular, that’s who I want to take a picture with.’ But I’m like, nah, know your history, bitches, let’s go.”

On the Elegance Brand: “When we come back, people are like, oh, the old timers coming back. I’m like, bitch, you want to have a ring to stand in? If it wasn’t for chicks like us that paved the way, that paid the dues, you guys, what, they found you on TikTok or something? Come on, you and all your OnlyFans. None of these girls would be able to handle it back in our day. They wouldn’t have been able to hang. Hell no.”

ODB on whether Dixie Carter wanted her to represent the Knockouts division: “There was one photo shoot I didn’t get invited to, and it pissed me off. This is what I heard, where Dixie Carter would always say, like, ODB is not, I don’t want her to represent the Knockout division. Remember when [Hulk] Hogan and [Eric] Bischoff came in? The division was kind of turning, making it more sexy. They’re doing car washes, mud wrestling, and all this shit. Lacey Von Erich came in. And I went away for like five months. It was kind of like, oh crap, is it really turning into this? But I still got to be ODB. I came back, stayed the same, and that’s what they wanted me to do.”

On the current Knockouts locker room vs. her era: “There was a lot more personality back in my day. We didn’t have social media. These girls are constantly doing TikTok content. I haven’t heard the word content so many times. I’m like, can you guys just worry about your matches right now?”

On a potential WWE appearance through the TNA partnership: “It would be cool. That’s something I’ve brought up, and I’m gonna keep bringing it up. Hey, just one appearance or something. Even if it’s NXT. I’m pretty much probably one of the only wrestlers that’s only been in TNA. I’ve never been anywhere else.”

On her original WWF Tough Enough tryout and Al Snow: “I tried out for the original WWF Tough Enough in 2000. I was one of the top 25. Al Snow was in charge of Tough Enough. He’s like, I remember you, out of every single person we saw that day. They saw over 250 people. He’s like, you had it. You had something. But unfortunately, MTV, I had no story behind me. I didn’t have a sad story.”

On naming Jody Threat as her favorite current Knockout: “Jody Threat kind of reminds me of a young ODB. She’s very different. She’s a sweetheart. She came out to our food truck, she has a YouTube channel, she promoted it. I love her look. She’s one of my favorites.”

On Tommy Dreamer calling her about the TNA return: “All of a sudden, I get a call from Tommy Dreamer, and he’s saying, hey, we have this idea. We would love to give you your last run. Then when he said Taryn [Terrell] and Mickie [James] were involved, I’m like, yes, absolutely.”