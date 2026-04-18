Jake Hager wins Power Slam debuts, says “F— you, Tony Khan” afterward

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

It was a good night for pro wrestlers at Friday’s Power Slap event. Jake Hager defeated Devin Jenkins via knockout in the third round at Power Slap 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Also on the card, Lance Anoa’i also debuted with a knockout win over Amanpreet Singh, and Hayley James (a/k/a “Hollyhood” Hayley J) beat Destiny McCubbin via decision to improve her record to 2-1 in Power Slap.

Hager’s celebration included him taking a verbal jab at his former AEW employer and yelling his “We The People” catchphrase from his time in WWE. Former WWE broadcast team member Charly Arnolt (f/k/a Charly Caruso) interviewed Hager afterward. He spoke about training for the fight and said Power Slap is up there with pro wrestling and MMA. Once the interview concluded, Hager looked into the camera and yelled, “F— you, Tony Khan.” Watch the full show below or via Power Slap’s YouTube Channel (the video package that precedes Hager’s match starts around 148:30).

Powell’s POV: This is great booking that will lead to Khan slapping the piss out of Hager in a future Power Slap main event. Okay, how about the AEW owner pays someone to fight, er, slap in his place, and if Hager wins, he gets one free slap on Khan? No? Anyway, Hager has complained in multiple interviews about how Khan treated him during his AEW run, including during an interview with Chris Van Vliet.