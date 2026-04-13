WWE Smackdown preview: Friday’s WrestleMania go-home show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

-“The Wyatt Sicks” Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy vs. The MFTs in an eight-man Street Fight

-Raw and Smackdown wrestlers will appear

Powell’s POV: No entrants were announced for The Dre, nor did they specify which member of the MFTs would be sitting out of the Street Fight. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).