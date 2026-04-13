WWE Raw preview: The brand’s WrestleMania 42 go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns appear

-Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar appear

-Seth Rollins and Gunther appear

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from San Jose, California, at SAP Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).