Abdullah the Butcher praises Mick Foley, says he was supposed to face Hulk Hogan in WWE before plans changed

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Abdullah the Butcher

Abdullah the Butcher on Mick Foley: I love that guy. The guy never messed with no drugs, the guy, he’s got a beautiful family, he’s a great worker. I loved him. I loved the way he worked and that was it. He was the best bump taker. Nobody could beat him in taking bumps. He’d go to the top of the ceiling if he had to and jump off. Yep. He was a great man. I loved him.

Abdullah recalls that he was supposed to work for Vince McMahon Sr. and wrestle Hulk Hogan, but claims multiple talents were against the idea of him coming in: Well, I was in Japan and the old man Vince [McMahon Sr.] said, ‘Abdullah, I’m gonna bring you in to –’ because Hulk Hogan wanted to work with me in New York, and [Stu] Hart said to me, ‘Abdullah, you coming to New York?…’ So what happened, they asked a few of the wrestlers, ‘What do you think of bringing Abdullah The Butcher into New York?’ And they said, ‘I don’t know. He’s gonna use the fork, use gimmicks and stuff’ and that was it. It was cut, and I never went in.”

Other topics include Bruiser Brody’s murder, Puerto Rico, AJPW, NJPW, WCCW, Stampede Wrestling, WCW, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Vince McMahon, and more.

