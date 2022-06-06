What's happening...

06/06 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, Judgment Day adds a new member, Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. The Street Profits in a championship contenders match

June 6, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: The HIAC fallout edition with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, Judgment Day adds a new member, Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop for a shot at the Raw Women's Championship, The Usos vs. The Street Profits in a championship contenders match, and more (37:42)…

Click here to stream or download the June 6 WWE Raw audio review.

