NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, “Superstar” Billy Graham, Mick Foley, Taeler Hendrix, Mark Starr, Howard Finkel, Bitty

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the fallout from Saturday’s NXT In Your House event and the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament with Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a A grade with 36 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent, and C was a close third with 23 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-“Superstar” Billy Graham (Wayne Coleman) is 79.

-Mick Foley is 57.

-Taeler Hendrix is 33.

-Kayla Braxton is 29.

-Mark Starr (Mark Ashford-Smith) died of a heart attack on June 7, 2013 at age 50.

-The late Howard Finkel was born on June 7, 1950. He died on April 16, 2020 at age 69.

