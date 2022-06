CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Main Event taping

June 6, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center

Report by Dot Net reader MD Lovelace

1. Ciampa beat Reggie

2. Mustafa Ali over T-Bar

