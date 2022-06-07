WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The early lineup for the Las Vegas premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on July 2 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

-Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants TBA)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants TBA)

Powell’s POV: Ripley won a four-way to become the No. 1 contender on Monday’s Raw. Riddle also spoke about going after Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but that match has not been officially announced for MITB. The Street Profits earned a shot at the Unified WWE Tag Titles on Raw, but it was not made clear whether that match will take place at MITB either.