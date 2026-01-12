What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Big match set for today’s show (early start time)

January 12, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for today’s WWE Raw television show.

-Gunther vs. AJ Styles

-World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk speaks

-New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky open the show

-Penta and Dragon Lee vs. Bronson Reed and Austin Theory

-Raquel Rodriguez speaks

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live today from Dusseldorf, Germany, at PSD Bank Dome. Join me for my live review as Raw streams this afternoon on Netflix at 1CT/2ET. My same-day audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

