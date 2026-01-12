NXT TV rating: Did New Year’s Evil provide a boost?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 627,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up compared to the previous week’s 604,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to the prior week’s 0.07 rating. One year earlier, the January 7, 2025, New Year’s Evil edition of NXT on The CW delivered 798,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating for a show that featured The Rock.