NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The current card for the WrestleMania weekend show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event that will be held on Saturday, April 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship
-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes
-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against tournament winners
Powell’s POV: The tag title match will become a four-way if Otis and Akira Tozawa defeat Breakker and Corbin on Tuesday’s NXT television show. The Stand & Deliver premium pre-show will start on WrestleMania Saturday morning at 10CT/11ET. The main card will stream on Peacock at 11CT/12ET ahead of WrestleMania XL night one.
Be the first to comment