AEW Dynamite rating: The Dynamite of 2026 coming out of AEW Worlds End

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 516,000 viewers for TBS, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The viewership count increased from the 398,000 average of the previous week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from the prior week’s 0.07 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 627,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year earlier, the January 8, 2025, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 615,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Kenny Omega’s return.