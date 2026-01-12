NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion signs a long-term deal

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA issued the following press release on Monday to announce the signing of Colby Corino.

A former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Corino will continue as a staple of NWA POWERRR on Roku, airing Tuesdays at 8PM ET on Roku Sports. Recent in-depth interviews on NWA’s weekly flagship broadcast focused on the second-generation star’s recovery from career-threatening injury.

On July 31, 2025, Corino underwent emergency surgery to fuse fractured C5-C7 vertebrae using a bone graft from his hip. Healing ahead of schedule, Corino made a dramatic on-air return Dec. 9.

“As pro wrestlers, we’re expected to step in this ring and be larger than life,… But the cold truth is,” Corino told NWA POWERRR on Roku viewing audiences, placing a hand on his protective neck brace, “This just reminds me I’m human.”

During his fiery and emotional address, Corino vowed to make a full in-ring return as soon as medically cleared. Though no timeline was discussed, “The Prince of Old School” made his intentions clear.

“Just because I’m broken now doesn’t mean I won’t come back stronger, smarter and better than ever to fulfill my destiny,” he declared. “That’s to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship!”

The son of former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion “The King of Old School” Steve Corino, Colby first arrived in the National Wrestling Alliance in 2021. He defeated Kerry Morton — also recently re-signed by NWA — to become NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion in 2023. Last year, Colby’s focus turned to following his father’s footsteps .

Winning The Jax Dane Memorial Tournament, Corino earned a shot at the NWA Worlds title. Shortly before being sidelined by injury, he unsuccessfully challenged then-champion Thom Latimer and Rhino for the “Ten Pounds of Gold” in a triple-threat at the 2025 Crockett Cup Finals from Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Now under contract to the National Wrestling Alliance, and with a full in-ring return getting closer by the day, Corino is poised to continue his championship pursuits. He is scheduled to appear Feb. 21, when the NWA returns to Tampa’s WEDU PBS Studios for a huge double-taping of NWA POWERRR on Roku. Ticket s are on sale now at NWALiveEvents.com. Watch it unfold Tuesdays, 8PM ET on Roku Sports..

airs every Tuesday, 8PM ET on Roku Sports. New episodes are followed by recent episodes with an 11PM ET/8PM PT rebroadcast. Catch up 24/7 on demand.

Powell’s POV: Without the benefit of any contract specifics, it looks like the NWA did right by Corino by committing to him even though he’s working his way back from a major injury.

