Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Andrade vs. Ricky Sosa vs. Mecca, Chico Suave vs. Jimmy Jacobs for the Freelance Legacy Title, Shannon LeVangie vs. Izzy Moreno

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out 11 matches from across four different recent indy shows.

Freelance Wrestling “27 Days Later” in Chicago, Illinois at the Logan Square Auditorium, on January 9, 2026 (IWTV)

This is the attractive ballroom that is used by multiple indy promotions; a crowd of 250 or so is absolutely packed in here. Dave Prazak and K-Mel provided commentary. I picked out three of the eight matches that interested me.

* Freelance is missing a lot of stars. Kylie Rae is pregnant, and her partner, Isaiah Velazquez, has retired. Laynie Luck and Koda Hernandez weren’t on this show. Storm Grayson is injured. Calvin Tankman used to appear here frequently but hasn’t been here in months now. Point being, this show is filled with a lot of rookies, while some mid-carders have moved into top slots.

Chico Suave vs. Jimmy Jacobs for the Freelance Legacy Title. I first saw Jacobs wrestle around 2003, and I had a memorable road trip with him to a wrestling show once. He wore a long robe and a tiara. Jacobs is only maybe 5’7,” but he’s actually taller than Suave, even though the chubby Chico is a bit heavier. (I see cagematch.net lists Chico at 5’6″ and 224 pounds, which both seem accurate.) They shoved each other, and we got the bell to begin. Suave applied a headlock on the mat.

Jacobs hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. Chico hit a rolling cannonball in the corner, but he missed a second one. Jimmy hit a guillotine leg drop. Suave hit some back elbows, and he did a Scotty 2 Hotty-style Worm for a nearfall at 5:30. Jacobs hit a spear for a nearfall. He put Suave in a sleeper on the mat, but Chico powered his way to his feet, hit an Angle Slam, and got the pin.

Chico Suave defeated Jimmy Jacobs to retain the Freelance Legacy Title at 7:31.

Trent Wrigley vs. Shazza McKenzie. I’m not a big fan of intergender matches, but Shazza is so good, I usually check out her matches. She was in her orange-and-black gear today. Wrigley is the surfer dude who put lei necklaces on front row fans. He’s alright in the ring, and he, of course, has the height advantage. He put a lei on her; she slapped him in the face, and we’re underway! Wrigley hit a dropkick. He ‘surfed’ on her back and hit an elbow drop.

Shazza hit a basement dropkick in the corner and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. She planted her foot in his throat and kept Trent grounded. She unloaded a series of chops in the corner, so he hit some back. She again slapped him in the face. On the floor, she kicked him in the side of the head. She tied him in the ropes and hit some spin kicks to his chest at 4:30. She went to the top rope, but Trent caught her with a European Uppercut. Wrigley hit a top-rope crossbody block, and they were both down.

Trent hit some back elbows. She fired back with a back suplex, then a Facewash kick in the corner for a nearfall at 7:00. Shazza set up for the Splits Stunner, but he blocked it and hit a leaping DDT for a nearfall. Sean Login ran to ringside and shone a flashlight in Wrigley’s eyes! Shazza immediately hit the Splits Stunner, then she cranked back on Wrigley’s head until Trent submitted. Sean and Shazza stomped on Trent until Regan Lydale ran in for the save. Looks like we’ll have a mixed tag match next month!

Shazza McKenzie defeated Trent Wrigley at 7:49.

Davey Bang and August Matthews (w/James Russo) vs. “Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas for the IWTV Tag Team Titles and the Freelance Tag Team Titles. Bang and Matthews just won these (previously vacant) titles a week ago on the East Coast, and they beat Star Struck in that mini-tournament. I’m not a big fan of Bang and Matthews as heels; they are definitely better babyfaces. Channing and Bang opened. The crowd chanted profanities at Russo. Greene entered at 1:30 and hit an armdrag on Bang. Matthews got in and battled Greene.

Greene hit a running neckbreaker on Bang, with Channing making the cover for a nearfall. BandM began working over Channing in their corner. Channing hit a grazing leg lariat on Matthews at 4:30. Channing hit a German Suplex and Greene made a floatover cover for a nearfall. It appeared we had an over-eager fan try to get into the ring but he was pulled out, and the match continued as if that just never happened. Bang tied up Greene’s left arm on the mat. Thomas finally got a hot tag at 8:00 and he hit running clotheslines in opposite corners.

Channing hit a double DDT and he was fired up. They did some comedy spots with the ref involved, and the ref wound up bodyslamming Matthews at 10:00. Funny. Matthews hit a standing moonsault, and Bang hit a second-rope moonsault on Thomas, but Greene made the save. Bang hit a superkick. He went for a Spears Tower, but Channing caught him and hit a piledriver! Nice! Greene hit his springboard, twisting crossbody block, then a dive to the floor. In the ring, Greene caught Matthews and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 13:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Greene hit a superkick on Thomas. They fought in opposite corners on the ropes. Bang and Thomas hit stereo 450 Splashes onto their respective opponents, and all four were down at 15:00. Greene clotheslined himself and Bang to the floor, leaving Greene and Matthews alone in the ring to brawl. Greene picked up the title belt and struck Russo with it. Greene got a rollup on Matthews for a nearfall; August pushed Greene into the ropes, where Bang nailed Greene with the title belt to the face. August immediately rolled up Greene for the tainted pin. A really good match. The crowd chanted “Come back soon!” at Star Struck.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles and the Freelance Tag Team Titles at 16:51.

APC Catch “XXII Anniversary” in Nanterre, France, at Studio Jenny on January 10, 2025 (free on YouTube)

I’ve seen a handful of matches and at least one full show from this French promotion this year. This is a small room, with the ring pushed up against one wall, but it’s packed. Lighting is okay, but this has French-only commentary. Nanterrer is located on the west end of the Paris metro area.

Kuro vs. Michael Oku (w/Amira) for an APC Title. This opened the show! Oku is a British star who has had several ROH TV matches and has competed several times in the U.S. and Mexico. Kuro is a tall, thin Black man and a top star here; I reviewed the main event last month when he beat Man Like DeReiss and Lio Rush in a three-way. Oku hit a dropkick in the corner at the bell, but he missed a frog splash. Kuro hit a Mafia Kick, and they traded forearm strikes. Kuro nailed a flip dive to the floor on him, but Oku immediately nailed a Fosbury Flop to the floor at 1:30!

In the ring, Oku hit a basement dropkick to the head for a nearfall. Kuro hit a Northern Lights Suplex into the corner at 4:00. He hit a rolling cannonball in the corner, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. (They saw “cannonball!” I recognized a word!) Oku hit a running penalty kick, but he missed a springboard moonsault. Kuro tried a German Suplex, but Oku rotated and landed on his feet. Kuro hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Kuro nailed a piledriver along his back on the ring apron, and that popped the crowd.

In the ring, Kuro came off the top rope, but Oku caught him with a superkick, then a piledriver for a nearfall at 8:30. It appeared Oku was going for a Sharpshooter, but Kuro kicked free. Oku hit a running neckbreaker as Kuro was in the ropes. Oku kicked out the left knee and twisted it on the mat; he’s not cheating per se, but he was now getting boos. He hit a back suplex and a Helluva Kick. Oku went for a frog splash, but Kuro got his knees up at 12:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then more while standing.

Kuro nailed a Buckle Bomb, but Oku immediately hit a jumping knee to the chest, then another one to the side of the head at 15:30, and he got more boos. Oku hit a leaping clothesline, and they were both down. Oku applied the half-crab (his finisher!) in the center of the ring! Oku hit a moonsault and went back to the half-crab. Kuro rolled out of it and hit a piledriver move for a nearfall, and they were both down at 18:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. (The accent really hides what they are saying. If you didn’t know, you probably wouldn’t be able to figure it out.)

Oku went back to the half-crab! Kuro reached the ropes at 20:00. Kuro hit a top-rope clothesline. Oku hit a Poison Rana and a dropkick in the corner, then a frog splash at 22:00, but Kuro kicked out at one! Kuro hit some leg lariats in the corner. He hit a swinging faceplant, but Oku kicked out at one! We got a “Fight forever!” chant (much clearer and easier to understand!) Kuro hit a Rainmaker short-arm clothesline, then a second one, for the pin, and yes, the commentator said “Rainmaker” in English, too. A superb match.

Kuro defeated Michael Oku to retain the APC Title at 23:39.

Andrade El Idolo vs. Ricky Sosa vs. Mecca in a three-way. This, of course, was the main event. Sosa is about 20, and he’s about 6’6″ and is a thin Black man with a basketball background, and he’s a star. I’ve seen Mecca a few times, and he’s alright; he’s a bit thicker but not heavy, either (think Will Hobbs but not quite the muscle mass). Andrade got the streamers treatment, and the crowd sang a chant with his name. The bell rang, and this crowd was just going NUTS, dancing and singing. The guys all shook hands and just absorbed the crowd chants. They finally locked up at 2:00.

Andrade backed Sosa into a corner and hit some chops. Sosa dropkicked him. Andrade hit a plancha onto both of them at 4:00. In the ring, Mecca hit a big Pounce on Sosa, sending him flying. (“Pounce” is in English, too!) He hit a senton for a nearfall, but Andrade made the save. Sosa hit a flying kick on Andrade. Sosa hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Andrade at 7:00, and suddenly, they were all down. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Sosa hit an enzuigiri on Andrade, then one on Mecca.

Sosa hit a Bailey-style corner moonsault to the floor on Andrade. (Seriously, I’ve never seen anyone hit it like that except Mike Bailey.) Mecca hit a second-rope moonsault to the floor on the other two (and maybe five security guards, too.) In the ring, Mecca hit a Death Valley Driver on Andrade for a nearfall at 10:00. Mecca picked up Sosa for a Razor’s Edge and threw him onto Andrade, and he got a nearfall on Sosa. Mecca hit a Samoan Drop on Sosa for a nearfall. Andrade hit running knees in the corner on Mecca for a nearfall, then a Canadian Destroyer on Sosa for a nearfall at 12:00.

Andrade did a top-rope moonsault, but the guys moved, so in one fluid motion, he then hit a backflip onto them for a nearfall. (Choreographed, sure, but it looked cool.) Mecca tossed Sosa to the floor. He then hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Andrade for a believable nearfall at 15:00. The crowd was singing again. Sosa hit a corner fadeaway stunner on Andrade. Sosa then hit a top-rope sideslam on Mecca for a nearfall at 17:00, but Andrade made the save, and we got a “Fight forever!” chant. Andrade hit his double-underhook swinging neckbreaker to pin Sosa. That was an absolute blast, even with the French commentary.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Ricky Sosa and Mecca at 17:41.

Focus Pro “Basket Case” in Braintree, Massachusetts, at Widowmaker Brewing on January 10, 2026 (IWTV)

This is a packed brewery; I just reviewed an entire show from this venue. The ring is pushed up against a wall, and this is always a party atmosphere. A good crowd of perhaps 200 were present, and it was packed there. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a sellout. The promotion picture for this show is styled after the Green Day album with the same title, “Basket Case,” which was a really well-done tribute.

Kaia McKenna vs. Nixi XS for the Focus Pro Women’s Title. Kaia just won this belt last month. Nixi is a fashionista, and she had a really strong 2025, including a European tour. They shoved each other before locking up, and the taller Kaia hit a shoulder tackle to knock Nixi down. She hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 2:00. Nixi grabbed Kaia’s hair to pull her to the mat, and she choked Kaia in the ropes. Nixi hit a double-handed overhand chop at 3:30, then another. Kaia hit an Irish Whip at 4:00.

Nixi hit a rolling DDT for a nearfall, and she kept Kaia grounded. The lights kept flickering; the commentators and crowd played up that Kaia is a witch and was making this happen. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 6:30. Kaia hit some clotheslines and a pump kick, then a splash into the corner and a back suplex for the pin! (I’m not convinced the ref was supposed to make the three-count there.) The commentators noted that the ref’s count is final.

Kaia McKenna defeated Nixi XS to retain the Focus Pro Women’s Title at 7:53.

Shannon LeVangie vs. Izzy Moreno. Two rising stars. This was the co-main event. Izzy is the Bayley superfan who is listed at age 18. Shannon is now a regular in the New England-area promotions. They slapped hands before locking up. Standing switches early on; cagematch.net records indicate this is a first-time-ever meeting. Izzy hit a basement dropkick to the face and running double knees in the corner, then a Northern Lights Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall at 2:00, and she immediately transitioned to a cross-armbreaker. Nice!

Shannon fired back with a Dragon Suplex. She hit a snap suplex for a nearfall, then running knees for a nearfall, and she tied up Izzy on the mat. Shannon hit a backbreaker over her knee at 4:00. She hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall. They hit several stereo clotheslines until they both fell and were down at 6:00. Izzy fired up and hit some clotheslines and a spear into the corner, then a cross-body block for a nearfall, and she went back to a cross-armbreaker.

Izzy hit a jumping knee to the jaw for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Shannon hit an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall, but she missed a Twisted Bliss frog splash. Izzy immediately hit a Lungblower to the back and again applied the cross-armbreaker, and this time, Shannon tapped out. A really strong showing by both women. Izzy really has strong fundamentals. Of course, they had to hug it out, because Bayley superfan Izzy is a hugger!

Izzy Moreno defeated Shannon LeVangie at 9:39.

Mani Ariez vs. KJ Orso for the Focus Pro Title. This was the main event. The crowd chanted “Fuego!” at Orso (who is the former Fuego Del Sol), and he got on the mic and was angry they would use that ‘dead name.’ An intense lockup to open, and the thicker Ariez backed him into a corner. Mani knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:30 that sent Orso to the floor to regroup. They brawled on the floor and over by some tables, and they looped the room. Ariez held Orso’s arms to let some little kids hit some chops on Orso.

As they got into the ring, Orso hit a stunner across the top rope. They immediately went back to the floor, where Orso shoved Ariez shoulder-first into the ring post. He got a nearfall in the ring at 4:30, and he started to twist Mani’s fingers, and he kept Ariez grounded. Orso hit a running crossbody block in the corner, then a suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Ariez finally hit an enzuigiri and a clothesline. Ariez dove through the ropes onto Orso. In the ring, Ariez hit a release German Suplex. He hit a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall at 11:00, and they were both down.

KJ put him in a Cobra Clutch, then hit a back suplex and a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 12:30, and he glared at the referee. Mani hit a Doctor Bomb (gutwrench powerbomb) for a believable nearfall. KJ snapped Mani’s arm across the top rope and tried to reapply the Cobra Clutch, but Mani clotheslined him to the floor. They again brawled into the crowd and up onto a bar. KJ hit a piledriver onto the bar! He rolled Mani into the ring and got a nearfall at 15:30. Mani applied a Cobra Clutch on the mat, and Mani was starting to pass out but he powered to his feet and hit a TKO stunner! Mani hit a Canadian Destroyer and scored the pin. A really strong match.

Mani Ariez defeated KJ Orso to retain the Focus Pro Title at 16:33.

TWE Chattanooga “Everything Has Changed” in Red Bank, Tennessee, at TWE Arena on January 10, 2026 (IWTV) .

This is the venue that looks like an underground military bunker. It’s dark in the room, but the ring area is well-lit. The ring is pushed up against one wall, and the crowd was perhaps 100. They opened with a video package from the last show, set to a Thousand Foot Krutch song, which I absolutely love.

Ashlyn Alexander vs. Corinne Joy. Ashlyn is similar in size and power to Piper Niven. I’ve compared teenager Corinne to Willow Nightengale or former WWE star Layla El; she has an ‘it factor’ to her. Ashlyn is the babyface, and Joy is the heel, which is really backwards — you want the babyface to be the undersized underdog. They locked up at the bell, and of course, Ashlyn easily threw Corinne to the mat. Joy jumped on Alexander’s back, but Ashlyn shrugged her off.

Ashlyn nailed a running buttbump in the corner at 3:00, then a basement dropkick to the head for a nearfall. Joy raked the eyes and took control, and she choked Ashlyn in the ropes. Ashlyn hit a clothesline and a hard back elbow. She hit a Jeff Cobb-style swinging powerslam, and the commentators noted that, too. However, Joy rolled her up with a jackknife cover for the flash pin out of nowhere! The commentators agreed it was an upset.

Corinne Joy defeated Ashlyn Alexander at 5:55.

Darian Bengston vs. Austin Luke for the Action Heavyweight Title. This should be really good! I’ve compared Luke’s looks to AEW’s Pac; he’s from the East Coast, so he made a long trek for this match (and I don’t see anyone on this show who likely made the drive with him!) They tied up and immediately traded reversals on the mat. Darian tied both of Luke’s arms behind the back at 2:30. They got up and reset, and Luke grabbed the left arm and targeted it. They hit multiple stereo clotheslines; they fell, popped up, and hit more.

They traded chops while on their knees at 6:30, then got to their feet. Luke hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest. Luke pulled Darian to the mat and locked in a cross-armbreaker, but Bengston escaped. Darian hit a spinning enzuigiri. Luke hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor at 8:00. In the ring, Darian hit a Whisper In The Wind (top-rope twisting cannonball) for a nearfall. Luke hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 10:00. Bengston locked in the Cattle Mutilation (one of his signature moves!), and Luke tapped out. A strong mat-based match.

Darian Bengston defeated Austin Luke to retain the Action Title at 10:19.

Jameson Shook vs. Anakin Murphy for the TWE Title. The special referee was the injured Jaden Newman (who was Shook’s tag partner!) This was the main event. Shook is like a young Sami Zayn, and he’s really talented. I admittedly am not a fan of white, scrawny, emo kid Murphy, but he certainly has a fan base. The crowd was hot and split, and they absorbed the reactions before finally locking up at 1:00. Shook pushed Murphy to the mat, and they glared at each other. He hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 3:30. Murphy pushed Shook face-first into the middle turnbuckle and took control.

Murphy hit a stiff kick to the spine at 6:30 for a nearfall, and he kept Shook grounded. His arms are so limp and scrawny, I can’t believe he can stand toe-to-toe with Shook. Murphy hit a DDT for a nearfall at 9:00. He tied Shook in an Octopus Stretch, but Jameson got to the ropes. Jameson hit a piledriver move along his back, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Shook put Murphy on his shoulders and hit a modified One-Winged Angel for a nearfall at 13:00.

They brawled to the floor, and Shook hit a Death Valley Driver on the entrance ramp at 15:00, and they were both down. They both dove back into the ring before count-outs, and they traded rollups for nearfalls. Murphy hit a superkick and an enzuigiri. Shook hit a second-rope superplex to score the pin. I really like Shook, but as I’ve noted, Murphy’s physique — his limp-noodle arms — is so awful I can’t get past that.

Jameson Shook defeated Anakin Murphy to retain the TWE Title at 17:17.

Final Thoughts: I’ll point out that all four of these shows occurred over the weekend, and the reality is I was not going to have time to watch all four shows in their entirety. A lot of good, young, notable talent on these shows. Kuro-Oku was by far the best of these 11 matches, and the Andrade three-way was second. No surprise that Bang/Matthews vs. Star Struck was really good for third.