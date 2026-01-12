WWE Raw results (1/12): Powell’s live review of Gunther vs. AJ Styles, Penta and Dragon Lee vs. Bronson Reed and Austin Theory, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk’s appearance

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,703)

Dusseldorf, Germany, at PSD Bank Dome

Streamed live January 12, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Raw opened with highlights of last week’s episode… Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Cole said there were over 11,000 in attendance. He narrated backstage/arrival shots of World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and Paul Heyman, Je’Von Evans, Los Americanos, AJ Styles, and Gunther… Pyro shot off on the stage…

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky made their entrance to Ripley’s theme. After playing to the crowd, they started to talk about facing any team before they were interrupted by entrance music.

Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez walked out to Morgan’s entrance theme. Morgan spoke as they headed to the ring. Once in the ring, Morgan spoke about never losing the titles when they were taken away.

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley made their entrance. Bayley encouraged the crowd to sing her song (heel move). The European fans sang the usual song. Once in the ring, Bayley played up her and Valkyria becoming the new champions.

Ripley said they were laying down a challenge for anyone. The fans sang Bayley’s song again. Sky started yelling in Japanese. All three times started to bicker.

“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane pulled Ripley and Sky to the floor and roughed them up. Asuka and Sane entered the ring and fought the other teams. Ripley and Sky returned to the ring and ended up standing tall in the ring while the others were on the floor…

Powell’s POV: Not much was accomplished in the opening segment aside from showing off some of the depth of the women’s tag team division. By the way, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 11,977 with only 488 tickets available a few hours before the show.

Jackie Redmond interviewed AJ Styles in a backstage area and asked what makes things so personal between him and Gunther. Styles spoke about how it was all about respect when he started in the industry. He said that he and Cena haven’t always seen eye to eye, but they bonded over the word respect. Styles said he would make Gunther tap out like a little bitch…

Je’Von Evans made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor… [C] Cole plugged the WWE podcasts… Barrett announced The Kabuki Warriors vs. Morgan and Perez vs. Valkyria and Bayley in a No. 1 contenders match for later in the show…

Inside the Judgment Day clubhouse, Finn Balor was playing the WWE video game. Liv Morgan lit him up for not being serious about living up to his claim of carrying the group on his back and winning a championship. After Morgan walked away, Perez told Balor that Morgan had a point. “Just you watch, girls,” Balor said…

Powell’s POV: A man plays one video game, and the ladies in his life are right there to brand him a slacker. This may have been the most realistic thing to ever air on a pro wrestling show. Yes, I’m kidding (kinda).

1. Je’Von Evans vs. Bravo (w/El Grande Americano, Rayo). Bravo’s entrance was not televised. A “Ludwig Kaiser” chant broke out. At one point, Bravo executed a top rope Spanish Fly. In the end, Evans hit the OG Cutter and scored the pin…

Je’Von Evans beat Bravo in 6:15.

After the match, Evans punched Bravo off the apron. American pulled Evans from the ring and tossed him over the broadcast table. Los Americanos set up for a three-on-one attack, but Evans used his speed and acrobatics to avoid them…

Powell’s POV: Evans’ initial feud with Los Americanos can’t end quickly enough for me. Sure, they’ll have good matches, but I don’t know how much Evans can gain in the eyes of the fans from feuding with a comedy trio.

Backstage, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce told a referee to let the women’s teams know that it would all be settled tonight. After the referee left, Pearce spotted Paul Heyman and asked, “Where is he?” Pearce assumed that Bron Breakker would show up with bad intentions. Pearce told Heyman to tell Breakker to go home because he wasn’t in the mood…

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk was shown walking backstage… [C] The footage of Cameron Skattebo playing the WWE video game was shown…

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk made his entrance and slapped hands with fans on his way to the ring. Punk told the fans that he’s not ever going to get tired of being their champion. He said he plans to be champion forever. He acknowledged that his friend Cody Rhodes lost his title on Friday, but he said he feels like he can do anything with the support of the fans.

Punk said the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches are coming up. He said the road to WrestleMania goes through him. Punk said he beat Bron Breakker last week, and now The Vision faction is in his rearview. He said it was time for him to do “champ stuff” and then waved goodbye.

Finn Balor’s entrance music played, and he headed to the ring. Balor said he wasn’t waiting for the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber. He said he wasn’t asking for a handout. Balor recalled Punk listing him as one of the people he wants to face.

Punk said that was over two months and asked Balor what had taken him so long. He said he sees Balor playing video games, worrying about Dominik Mysterio, trying to help JD McDonagh, or shining Liv Morgan’s shoes. Punk asked if he would face Balor or Balor and the Judgment Day.

Punk said he mentioned Balor’s name because he’s a fan. Punk said he’s a fighting champion. He said he would put his boots on, and they would have the match tonight. The cans chanted Punk’s name.

Balor said he’s been around long enough to know that timing is everything. Balor said Punk didn’t have to worry about Dom or McDonagh. Balor said he watched Punk’s career and how he took advantage of having a home field advantge. Balor said they would be in Belfast, Northern Ireland, next week, and there will be a new Irish World Heavyweight Champion.

Punk accepted the match. He apologized to the German fans who wanted to see him work. He also apologized to the fans in Belfast when they have to watch him put their countryman to sleep with a GTS. Punk said the ring announcer would close the night by saying that he is still the World Heavyweight Champion…

Powell’s POV: A man played one video game, and the ladies in his life were right there to brand him a slacker, which inspired the man to get off his lazy ass. Okay, this is the new most realistic thing to ever air on a pro wrestling show. There’s no reason to view Balor as a threat to win the championship, but the match should be good and the live crowd should create a great atmosphere.

A video package hyped the AJ Styles vs. Gunther match… The Kabuki Warriors made their entrance… [C] The tail end of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria’s entrance was televised, while Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez were already in the ring…

2. Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a three-way to become No. 1 contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Yes, the fans sang the Bayley song again. While five wrestlers fought on the floor, Sane went up top and hit someone with an Insane Elbow, which knocked down all four of her opponents.

[Hour Two] [C] Asuka held Valkyria while Sane hit her with the Insane Elbow. The referee declined to count Sane’s pin attempt because Asuka was the legal person for her team. A short time later, Valkyria and Bayley hit the Demolition elbow drop finisher on Sane and had her beat, but the pin attempt was broken up. Valkyria hit Bayley with Pop Rox and had her beat, but Sane broke up the pin. Morgan made a blind tag. Sane tossed Perez to the floor, but then Morgan hit Oblivion and pinned her…

Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez defeated “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane, and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a three-way in 12:40 to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Powell’s POV: There were some solid near falls. I assumed that one of the heel teams would win to face the babyface champions. By the way, SNME will be held on January 24 in Montreal.

A Becky Lynch promo video aired. She complained about Maxxine Dupri getting a rematch when it took Lynch nearly two months to regain the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Lynch mentioned defending the title in her homeland…

Cole hyped Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship for next week’s Raw…

The trailer for WWE Unreal was shown. Cole hyped season two being released on Tuesday, January 20…

AJ Styles was shown putting his gloves on while Cole hyped the main event… [C] Cole promoted WWE World tickets going on sale this week…

Backstage, Jackie Redmond spoke with Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa. Dupri said she was disappointed about losing, but she proved to everyone that she belongs. She told Otis and Tozawa that she became champion because she finally believed in herself. She thinks it’s time for them to do the same. Dupri said she would put Lynch in an ankle lock and break her ankle…

Powell’s POV: Dupri had a cup of coffee with a secondary title belt, and now her character is giving pep talks to a 20-year-plus veteran and a guy who has been in the WWE system for a decade. Believe it or not, this wasn’t meant to be a heel promo.

Michael Cole stood on the stage and introduced Raquel Rodriguez. Cole said he goes way back with Rodriguez and has always felt she would be a world champion. Cole asked Vaquer why she attacked Stephanie Vaquer when she already had an injured ankle. Rodriguez told Cole and the fans to go ahead and feel bad for Vaquer, but she won’t stop until she gets her title match.

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer came out wearing a walking boot on her left leg while referees and producers made sure that she and Rodriguez couldn’t get physical. Rodriguez was escorted to the back. Vaquer looked into the camera and spoke about how her injury won’t stop her. Rodriguez returned and attacked Vaquer. Rodriguez slammed Vaquer’s bad leg on the ground and left her lying… [C]

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see that Rodriguez’s previous attack wasn’t an injury angle that would lead to Vaquer relinquishing her title due to a legitimate injury. Vaquer’s injury has her sidelined, but I assume it won’t be for long since they are building up Rodriguez to be her next challenger.

Cole and Barrett spoke about Drew McIntyre winning the WWE Championship on Friday’s Smackdown. Cole said McIntyre brought the belt home at a WWE live event in Glasgow. He also said McIntyre will appear on Friday’s Smackdown…

Backstage, Jey Uso wrapped up a phone call with his brother Jimmy Uso when Otis and Akira Tozawa enthusiastically greeted him. Otis recalled the Usos calling out the entire tag team division. Otis asked for him and Tozawa to get a piece. Jey started talking about other teams, but Otis made a mean face and told him that he was serious. Jey acknowledged that Otis was serious and said he would talk with Jimmy. Jey held up his title belt and warned that they would be stepping into the ring with the best tag team in the game…

Penta and Dragon Lee made televised entrances while their opponents were already inside the ring…

3. Bronson Reed and Austin Theory (w/Paul Heyman, Logan Paul) vs. Penta and Dragon Lee. Reed pressed Lee over his head and dropped him on the top turnbuckle. Lee tumbled to the floor, where Theory punched him. [C] Cole acknowledged Logan becoming a full-time WWE wrestler and credited Heyman with making it happen.

Penta took a hot tag and hit a Backstabber on Theory before covering him for a two count. Lee tagged in and joined Penta in double superkicking both opponents and Logan off the apron to the floor. Lee hit Theory and Logan with a flip dive.

Bron Breakker came out and speared Lee on the floor to end the match. Breakker entered the ring, ducked a Penta clothesline, and then speared him.

Penta and Dragon Lee beat Bronson Reed and Austin Theory by DQ in 9:30.

Breakker went to the floor and set up to charge for another spear, but Adam Pearce stood in his way. Pearce recalled warning Heyman earlier in the show. As Pearce bickered with Breakker on the floor, Reed hit Penta with a Tsunami. Pearce entered the ring and got in Reed’s face. Breakker entered the ring and speared Lee.

Pearce spun Breakker around and told him that he was tired of his shit. Breakker grabbed Pearce by the collar and backed him into a corner of the ring. The other Vision members pulled Breakker back. Pearce got up and yelled at Heyman, who apologized. Breakker told Pearce to kiss his ass. Reed and Theory walked Breakker toward the stage while Pearce followed and yelled at Heyman… [C]

Powell’s POV: The most vocal fans were rooting for Breakker. Nevertheless, this was an entertaining angle. I’m not sure what it’s setting up. Is it as simple as Heyman leveraging the situation to get Breakker a rematch with Punk?

A replay aired of Breakker running down the entrance ramp before spearing Lee at ringside, along with the broadcast team’s reactions from a camera on their table…

Penta and Dragon Lee were shown in a trainer’s room. Je’Von Evans came in and checked on them…

Breakker was shown walking through the backstage area. Adam Pearce caught up with him and yelled that Breakker was suspended indefinitely. Breakker got in Pearce’s face, but Bronson Reed got him to walk away.

Paul Heyman approached Pearce and told him it was a very big mistake. Pearce said damn right it was. Heyman said he meant what Pearce did. Heyman said that from his vantage point, Pearce put his hands on Breakker first. Heyman walked away, while Pearce looked like he realized that Heyman had a point…

A WrestleMania video package aired with Triple H in his office at WWE Headquarters. He took a call and was told that WrestleMania pitches just came in. The video included clips of Peyton Manning, Jon Bernthal, Pete Davidson with Big Dom and Cooper DeJean, Eric Andre, IShowSpeed, Lil Yachty, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Tony Hinchcliffe, Cam Skattebo, Travis Barker. Triple H said it was going to be a long road to WrestleMania. The theme “WrestleMania Vegas: Everybody Wants In” was shown. Graphics also asked people to stop texting and emailing Triple H…

Cole said the best thing about the job is that they don’t have to beg the boss to be at WrestleMania because they’ll have a front row seat…

Powell’s POV: Cole should probably avoid boasting about this, or the money-loving TKO executives will start charging the broadcast team for their ringside seats.

The broadcast team listed the following matches for next week’s Raw in Belfast, Northern Ireland: Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship. The show will stream live on Monday afternoon in North America at 1CT/2ET…

An Oba Femi video package aired… AJ Styles made his entrance for the main event… [C]

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Gunther, who took issue with AJ Styles being disrespectful to the man who made John Cena tap out like a little bitch. Gunther laughed and said that Styles shouldn’t worry about respect; he should worry about what happens to him after the bell rings.

[Hour Three] Gunther made his entrance…

4. Gunther vs. AJ Styles. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the main event. Styles blocked an early chop and then fired away with several chops of his own. Gunther caught Styles seated on the top turnbuckle with a chop that sent him to the floor. [C]

There were duelling chants for the wrestlers. Gunther did the “you can’t see me” hand gesture and ran the ropes, but Styles took offensive control. Styles targeted Gunther’s left leg with three dragon screw leg whips. Styles caught Gunther with a Pele Kick and then rolled him into a Calf Crusher on the bad leg. Gunther scrambled and reached the ropes.

Moments later, Styles performed a springboard flip leg drop onto the back of Gunther’s bad leg. Styles set up for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Gunther caught him in a sleeper. Styles rolled onto Gunther and got a two count, which caused Gunther to release the hold. Gunther came right back with a couple of powerbombs for a near fall of his own. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Gunther got up first and taunted AJ by saying, “Come on, AJ, slap me now.” Gunther slapped Styles, which Cole labeled the ultimate disrespect. Barrett cut him off to say it was payback for last week. Styles rolled Gunther into the Calf Crusher again. Gunther hooked his arm around Styles’ head and then slammed it onto the mat a few times to break the hold.

Styles caught Gunther in the Calf Crusher again. Gunther neared the ropes. Styles rolled Gunther over so that he was in the middle of the ring and then reapplied the hold. Styles released it and thought he won the match. Styles spoke with the referee while the announcers said they didn’t see Gunther tap.

The referee told the timekeeper that the match would continue because he didn’t see a tap. Meanwhile, Gunther used the distraction to hit Styles with a low blow before pinning him.

Gunther beat AJ Styles in 18:00.

Replay footage showed that Gunther tapped out when Styles said he did. Gunther was tapping the hip of Styles on the other side of the referee, who was shielded from it. Barrett said it was the smartest thing he’d ever seen. Back live, Gunther was laughing as he headed toward the stage. Barrett explained that Gunther tapped in the one place the referee couldn’t see. Gunther was all smiles as he stood on the stage. The executive producer credits were shown. Gunther raised his arms and played to the crowd. “The greatest in this company,” Gunther said to close the show…

Powell’s POV: So Gunther thinks there are better wrestlers in other companies? Anyway, we’ve seen variations of this finish before, but it hasn’t been overdone. It worked well in this case because it gave Gunther a win, yet Styles lost nothing, and there should be interest in a rematch. Overall, an entertaining episode. Every segment served a purpose and they did a nice job of setting up next week’s show. I will be back shortly with my same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading it below.