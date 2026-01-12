AEW Collision lineup: Tag team match set for Saturday’s show (Phoenix taping reports needed)

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake

Collision will be taped on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theater. The show will be simulcast on Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET.