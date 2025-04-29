Adam Copeland on why he didn’t want to be in the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 21

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

Adam Copeland

Copeland on his reaction to being slotted in the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 21: “I said, I don’t want to be in it.’ That the ladder thing felt like a crutch, and it definitely was for me, like, you don’t have anything for me, so just chuck me in a ladder match. I feel like Christian was put in that. I feel like after the Money in the Bank, Shelton got put into that role, and it’s not a bad role. But at a certain point, you go, okay, I gotta move past this. I got to get past these to get to where I want to get to, which is the main event.”

On MITB elevating him to a world championship: “I didn’t realise that Money in the Bank would be the springboard to that. So I had to be talked into it. I’m glad I was [laughs]. And truth be told, I just got sick of bumping off of ladders too, because it hurts. [laughs] There’s no good way to do it.”